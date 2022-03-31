BCW hires Mary Corcoran as North America president

NEW YORK: BCW has named Mary Corcoran president of North America, effective May 1.

Corcoran will be responsible for the agency's North American business growth, senior client counsel and talent acquisition, development and retention. She will also become a member of BCW’s executive committee and global board.

BCW Global CEO Donna Imperato, who Corcoran will report to, was looking for a leader with a broad depth of experience to build on the agency's roster, which has been bolstered over the past several months with hires and promotions including a North American executive creative director, chief strategy officer, head of North American corporate affairs and a new chief digital officer.

"There's nothing more important than taking care of our great talent," Imperato said. "The North American region is really set up for strong growth and having a regional leader with the wide variety of expertise that [Corcoran] has across all these dimensions is quite powerful."

Corcoran succeeds Brooke Hovey, who had served in the role since May 2021, after the departure of Chris Foster. Hovey will continue as the WPP agency’s global chief growth officer.

After settling into the role, Corcoran plans on digging into how BCW can reach positive outsized business results through putting employees and clients first.

"We are a people first business and when you have spectacularly happy employees, that typically leads to spectacularly happy clients, which leads to outsized business results," she said. "It's easier said than done, but it's the formula I followed my entire career and it's never failed."

Corcoran joins BCW from Real Chemistry, where she spent five years and was most recently chief client officer. Before that, she spent 11 years at Edelman, ending as chief operating officer of the agency's New York City office.

Corcoran also spent several years in Democratic politics in Washington, DC, after starting her career at J.P. Morgan.