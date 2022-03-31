News

Ex-Keir Starmer aide among MHP Mischief hires

MHP Mischief has appointed Yasmeen Sebbana, who has held several roles for Labour and its leader Sir Keir Starmer, among a trio of additions to its public affairs team.

by John Harrington / Added 1 hour ago

New hires (L-R): Yasmeen Sebbana, Andrew McQuillan and Aaron Cohen-Gold
New hires (L-R): Yasmeen Sebbana, Andrew McQuillan and Aaron Cohen-Gold

Yasmeen Sebbana was head of private office and forward planning for Starmer, having previously served as his head of operations. She ran Labour’s Strategic Grid and the Shadow Cabinet’s daily COVID-19 meetings during the pandemic.

Also joining MHP Mischief is Aaron Cohen-Gold, who moves from Cambridge University’s public affairs team, having previously worked for several Labour frontbenchers; and Andrew McQuillan, who is currently a consultant at Pagefield, as well as a regular commentator on Northern Irish politics for The Spectator, PoliticsHome, The New Statesman and Prospect.

The trio join as account directors.

Their appointments follow that of director Max Wind-Cowie, a former aide to the chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, who joined in January.

Recent client wins in the public affairs division include Innocent Drinks, E.ON, Care UK, Pay UK, Welcome Break and Australian tech firm WithYouWithMe.

The appointments follow an eventful time for MHP Mischief, which last month entered a new period of ownership following the acquisition of former parent company Engine by Next 15. The PR agency was spun off from Engine and now operates separately under the Next 15 aegis.

MHP Mischief was also named Best Integrated Agency for Corporate and Public Affairs at PRWeek's Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards in February.

The agency's head of public affairs, Jamie Lyons, said: “We have built a really strong cross-party offering at MHP Mischief. Clients are increasingly asking what a Labour government would mean for their business. Having worked so closely with Keir Starmer for the last six years, Yasmeen is ideally placed to advise them. We have made a fantastic start to 2022 with a string of exciting new clients and I am really excited to be adding such brilliant new talent to our team.”

Sebbana said: “I am delighted to be joining MHP Mischief at a time when the public affairs team is growing so quickly and taking on many interesting new clients. I am looking forward to working closely with a team of such talented strategists and advisors and bringing my own experience from working in Parliament for six years to help clients navigate the turbulent political environment.”

MHP Mischief pointed to the agency's cross-party offering in its public affairs practice, which includes Boris Johnson’s former head of operations, Nick Vaughan, and the chair of the Lib Dem election campaign, James Gurling.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest

Eurotunnel appoints agency to take advantage of travel restrictions easing

Eurotunnel appoints agency to take advantage of travel restrictions easing

Ex-Keir Starmer aide among MHP Mischief hires

Ex-Keir Starmer aide among MHP Mischief hires

Lineker, Hasselhoff, MIST, Branson, giant table football - Campaigns round-up

Lineker, Hasselhoff, MIST, Branson, giant table football - Campaigns round-up

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

Grayling to close Russia office after 23 years

M&C Saatchi extends stand-off with suitor for another month

M&C Saatchi extends stand-off with suitor for another month

Ex-government media aide Leon Emirali launches comms consultancy

Ex-government media aide Leon Emirali launches comms consultancy

PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2022 – shortlist revealed

PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2022 – shortlist revealed

Public affairs role crucial as ‘big versus small state’ debate hots up

Public affairs role crucial as ‘big versus small state’ debate hots up

SEC Newgate appoints board as it enters ‘new stage’

SEC Newgate appoints board as it enters ‘new stage’

Hotwire UK MD to depart as agency reveals new Europe chief

Hotwire UK MD to depart as agency reveals new Europe chief

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now