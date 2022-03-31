Ex-Keir Starmer aide among MHP Mischief hires

Yasmeen Sebbana was head of private office and forward planning for Starmer, having previously served as his head of operations. She ran Labour’s Strategic Grid and the Shadow Cabinet’s daily COVID-19 meetings during the pandemic.

Also joining MHP Mischief is Aaron Cohen-Gold, who moves from Cambridge University’s public affairs team, having previously worked for several Labour frontbenchers; and Andrew McQuillan, who is currently a consultant at Pagefield, as well as a regular commentator on Northern Irish politics for The Spectator, PoliticsHome, The New Statesman and Prospect.

The trio join as account directors.

Their appointments follow that of director Max Wind-Cowie, a former aide to the chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, who joined in January.

Recent client wins in the public affairs division include Innocent Drinks, E.ON, Care UK, Pay UK, Welcome Break and Australian tech firm WithYouWithMe.

The appointments follow an eventful time for MHP Mischief, which last month entered a new period of ownership following the acquisition of former parent company Engine by Next 15. The PR agency was spun off from Engine and now operates separately under the Next 15 aegis.

MHP Mischief was also named Best Integrated Agency for Corporate and Public Affairs at PRWeek's Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards in February.

The agency's head of public affairs, Jamie Lyons, said: “We have built a really strong cross-party offering at MHP Mischief. Clients are increasingly asking what a Labour government would mean for their business. Having worked so closely with Keir Starmer for the last six years, Yasmeen is ideally placed to advise them. We have made a fantastic start to 2022 with a string of exciting new clients and I am really excited to be adding such brilliant new talent to our team.”

Sebbana said: “I am delighted to be joining MHP Mischief at a time when the public affairs team is growing so quickly and taking on many interesting new clients. I am looking forward to working closely with a team of such talented strategists and advisors and bringing my own experience from working in Parliament for six years to help clients navigate the turbulent political environment.”

MHP Mischief pointed to the agency's cross-party offering in its public affairs practice, which includes Boris Johnson’s former head of operations, Nick Vaughan, and the chair of the Lib Dem election campaign, James Gurling.