Lisa Tareila, director of public relations at Next PR, joins The PR Week to discuss Academy Awards fallout and other Oscars highlights and lowlights.

Plus:

- PRWeek’s 2022 Women of Distinction and Women to Watch classes;

- Disney’s response to Florida’s ‘Don’t say gay’ law;

- Why PR firms are turning down new business at an unprecedented rate;

- New top corporate hires at Weber Shandwick and Hill+Knowlton Strategies;

- Who’s in the running in PRWeek’s Pets in PR poll?