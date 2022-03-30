News

Osmo selects Shawn Smith as first global head of communications

Smith has held leadership roles at WarnerMedia, MGA Entertainment and The Walt Disney Company.

by Aleda Stam / Added 26 minutes ago

PALO ALTO, CA: STEAM learning brand Osmo from Byju’s has named Shawn Smith as its first global head of communications.  

Smith is responsible for leading Osmo's communications strategy and narrative messaging, including corporate communications and brand publicity campaigns.

Drawn to Osmo because of how the company uses technology to meaningfully impact education, Smith said in a company statement that she wants to tell the story of how the brand is "not just revolutionizing what kids learn, but how they learn." 

Smith joins Osmo from WarnerMedia, where she was executive director of publicity and communications for the company's global brands and experiences. 

She spearheaded global communications campaigns for DC Comics franchises, including Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman and led franchise publicity campaigns for WarnerMedia’s animated properties such as Looney Tunes, Space Jam and Scooby-Doo. 

Smith also held leadership communications roles at toy company MGA Entertainment and The Walt Disney Company, where she was the company's first senior manager of communications for diversity and inclusion. 

