Launchmetrics acquires DMR

NEW YORK: Brand performance cloud for the fashion, luxury and beauty industries Launchmetrics has acquired its biggest competitor, DMR.

With this acquisition, Launchmetrics users will have access to improved data and analytics capabilities. The platform enables users to measure brand performance with services including optimization and measurement tools.

The combined company will offer services to help industry professionals optimize their brand and understand the impact of their efforts. Offerings include print, online and social media monitoring across the world, including regionally focused social platforms like WeChat, Weibo and Bilibili, alongside international platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Users also have access to improved coverage results, drawing on two decades of historical data and monitoring of tens of thousands of publications and online sources.

The platform breaks down the impact of a brand's campaign across five types of voices: celebrity, influencer, owned media, media and partners, such as retailers and brand collaborations. Launchmetrics uses an AI-driven, proprietary KPI called Media Impact Value, which allows users to benchmark their performance against thousands of competitors. It also provides insights into a brand's impact across platforms, outlets and currencies, helping them determine how to allocate their budget. Other offerings include measuring amplification and echo to determine what other voices may have contributed to the impact of a specific post or campaign.

Launchmetrics CEO Michael Jaïs said that the capabilities of Launchmetrics, combined with DMR, will allow clients to "use tools to manage their campaigns and understand the campaign's impact and ROI, all within the same framework," he added.

"By linking together social data, which is about forward momentum, with stock exchange index and price data, which is about the past, we can have a good idea of where a brand is going. Hedge funds in particular are interested in this data," Jais said.

DMR president and founder Enzo di Sarli will stay on in a consulting role to ensure a smooth transition for DMR clients.

This is Launchmetrics' fifth acquisition over the last several years, including PARKLU in 2020, IMAXtree in 2019 and Visual Box and Style Coalition in 2017. It is now the SaaS provider for more than 1,200 FLB brands, including Dior, Fendi and Net-A-Porter.