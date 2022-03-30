GlobalHealthPR gets a makeover

NEW YORK: After two decades, GlobalHealthPR, a network of health agencies around the world, has rebranded as Global Health Marketing & Communications, the group said on Wednesday.

The move was prompted by the fact that the network has expanded beyond public relations agencies, said Tim Goddard, president of GHMC.

“As the communications landscape has evolved, the capabilities that our network brings to the table on behalf of our clients have evolved significantly,” said Goddard, who is based in New York. “Our partners are now doing a lot of medical communications work, advertising work, clinical trial patient recruitment work, and we really felt that the name GlobalHealthPR reflected the network’s capabilities in the past but not who we are today.”

Two agencies formed the network in 2001 to “find people in the industry who are a success in other countries to enable us to implement work globally,” the founding network chair, who was based in the U.K., told PRWeek.

The network now features 16 partner agencies across 60 markets, according to the group.

The network started working on the rebranding before the COVID-19 pandemic, Goddard said. The group’s leaders worked with its partner agencies to “look at what the new brand should represent — personality, positioning — and ensure that as we went to market with the new brand, that we were building on the 20 years of brand equity that has been established.”

A team of about 30 creatives at Spectrum Science, a New York agency that serves as the headquarters for the network, worked on the new creative concept, logo development, copywriting and assets for the rebrand, Goddard said.

The new logo features parallel lines in a spectrum of blue and green colors forming the letter “G,” which “is really representative of how our partners all work seamlessly together, all pulling in the same direction on behalf of our clients.”

The network leaders continued to work with its partner agencies in advance of the launch, Goddard said.

“When you are rolling out a global program, it’s really critical to ensure enough time for adaptation and implementation at a country level,” said Goddard. “The last month has been very much focused on providing the right training and tools for our partners to support a successful launch globally.”