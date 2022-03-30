Public affairs role crucial as ‘big versus small state’ debate hots up

New research from WA Communications has found almost half of the public wants government to walk a finely balanced middle ground between big state and free market.

Public perception polling into how government should operate has found 48.1 per cent believe it should perfectly balance the opportunities of a free market with the safety nets of a big state, while a further 21 per cent fall just outside this middle ground.

The current political landscape means those working in public affairs have a vital role in bridging the gap between public expectations, government policy and business, explained Marc Woolfson, partner and head of public affairs at WA Communications.

“The war in Ukraine, the NHS COVID-19 backlog and runaway inflation mean politicians face a perfect storm of problems that require investment,” he said.

“The debate about suitable response, size of government and appropriate spending will be the defining framework leading into the next election.

“There is pressure on the state to do more now. The approach taken by Rishi Sunak thus far is to signal that he wants a lower tax/free-market state, while he is simultaneously being forced to keep spending at a fast pace.”

The research was carried out as WA Communications aimed to investigate the level of public opinion on what kind of balance the government should be trying to strike on the free market versus big state continuum.

Critical role for public affairs

“There is a critical role in all of this for business and public affairs and strategic communications advisers,” said Woolfson.

“Our job is to help our clients understand the landscape we are all going to be operating in for the coming years: how we square off the desire for a small state with bigger expectations from the public.

“The government is openly welcoming private sector investment, particularly in the space of ‘people, capital and ideas’, and business needs to be presenting ideas and solutions to government, which is keen to listen.”

However, 16.8 per cent of people polled in the WA Research survey earlier this month want to see some version of government operating in a big state fashion using public money.

This includes high levels of spending and government intervention to control prices and products, alongside national priorities such as the NHS and infrastructure projects funded solely from the taxpayer-funded public purse with the aim of making no profit.

Meanwhile, the research showed just 5.5 per cent of the public advocate for variations on the theme of a free market, private money path, with low levels of government spending and intervention alongside privately funded national priorities with the aim of making profit.

The poll, carried out among a nationally representative group of 1,028 adults between 4-7 March, highlighted that, while the groups with stronger views are smaller in size, they’re “far easier to understand in terms of what will satisfy them”.

“The question this data really raises is just how possible is it to deliver policies that satisfy everyone in the broad and demographically disparate middle group?” said the findings.

Woolfson added: “Our research shows half of the population is pragmatic and aren’t ideologically driven. They expect their public services to be well-funded and effective, with the government working sensibly with the private sector and not spending wildly beyond its means.

“Extremes at either end of the spectrum aren’t going to be welcomed by the voting public. But our research also shows there is a greater proportion of people who welcome a more active role for the state than those who would rather see it radically shrink. Almost by a factor of three.

“The demands on state spending aren’t going away, and the public’s expectations are only going to increase as the cost of living crisis bites.

“This puts the Chancellor on a collision course – can he do what he wants to do in the face of increased expectations from the public?”