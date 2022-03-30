Movers & Shakers: Weber Shandwick, FTI Consulting, Redhill and more

Weber Shandwick has promoted Blake Hoo (pictured above) to general manager of its Malaysia operations. Hoo joined the agency in 2012 as account director and gradually climbed the ranks. He also spent two years at the agency’s Korea outpost to undertake domestic communications for global brands operating in the country as well as outbound digital communications and integrated marketing programmes for Korean conglomerates operating in global markets. In his new role, Hoo will work closely with Joanna Ooi, EVP (healthcare) and Adli Abdul Karim, EVP (corporate).

Visit Victoria reappointed Lintas Live, a digital-first creative PR agency, for PR and digital strategy in India. The tenure of the current engagement will be for a two-year period, and the agency has crossed the 10-year milestone of serving as the brand’s PR and communications partner.

FTI Consulting promoted Prasanto K. Roy to managing director in Delhi. The agency also hired Kartik Berry as a director and Vidushi Gupta as a senior consultant in Delhi, and Kerban Rajdeo as a senior consultant and Devanshu Jain as a consultant in Mumbai. Roy has more than 30 years of experience in executive communications, public advocacy and corporate reputation counsel. Berry previously founded and ran an independent policy advisory consultancy, Quogent Consulting, in Delhi. Rajdeo joins from the EdelGive Foundation, the sustainable investment arm of Edelweiss Group, where she led the communications function in India. Gupta joins from the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, where she led the tax policy team, working closely with the government of India on tax and economic policy design. Jain previously worked at a financial communications firm.

Media Publishares, publisher of Esquire, Robb Report and Vogue Singapore, promoted Natasha Damodaran to managing director and Alexander Trefilov to chief operating officer. Damodaran, previously marketing director, will manage day-to-day business, as well as new business opportunities, alongside the publishers and chief editors, while continuing to lead the marketing teams. Trefilov, who will overlook corporate finance, legal, internal procedures and communication with licensing partners and stakeholders, was previously GM at Media Publishares’ (previously Indochine Media) Philippines.

Redhill, a Singapore-headquartered communications agency, appointed Marta Bigio as senior director of sustainability. She previously held senior roles at agencies such as Hill & Knowlton, and in-house positions at Mars, Crocs and Unilever. At Unilever, she was global senior communications manager for sustainable sourcing. She will enhance sustainability-led offerings for Redhill clients in addition to overseeing the company’s internal sustainability initiatives.

Communications agency Bud has picked up a slate of tech clients including DHL Express, MindFi, Capgemini Invent, Tokocrypto, Yellow.ai, and MoEngage. The services cover a range of integrated communications services including content, events, creative campaigns, social media and community counsel, brand and strategic messaging.

ADM Group, an independent marketing-services business, appointed Hina Wainwright as global chief marketing officer. Based in Hong Kong, she will drive global marketing strategy, primarily focusing on brand awareness, growth marketing and customer experience. She joins from Neon Leaders, a community of independent marketing leaders for-hire. Prior to that she was global and regional head of marketing for Williams Lea and Tag.