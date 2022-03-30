Will Smith, Oscars, and a slap in the face for legacy messaging

"To every woman who gave birth, to every taxpayer and citizen of this nation, we have fought for everybody else’s equal rights. It’s our time to have wage equality once and for all, and equal rights for women in the United States of America.”

by Rob Hughes
Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards on 27 March (photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards on 27 March (photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

US and Asia
subscriptions@prweek.com
+001 (800) 558-1708

UK & Europe
support@prweek.com
+44 (0)20 8267 8121

Register

Don't have an account? Complete easy registration and receive:

  • Limited Article Views (Excludes Subscriber Only Content)
  • Select Newsletters (Excludes Subscriber Only Bulletins)

Register Now

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month
  • Limited number of free email bulletins

Register Now

Subscribe

To receive full access to PRWeek's content subscribe today and receive:

  • Unlimited access to PRWeek content
  • Daily Breakfast Briefing
  • Breaking News Alerts
  • Weekly Online Edition
  • Agency Business Report
  • Weekender Edition
  • PRWeek Magazine
  • Full Archive Access

Subscribe Options

Subscribe and save 10% 

Enjoy these subscriber-exclusive benefits:

  • Unrestricted individual access to prweek.com
  • Breaking news and industry updates via PRWeek Daily News bulletin
  • Exclusive access to Power Book and Top 150 UK Agency Business Report

Join today

Need to activate your subscription?

Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>

Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>

Need to activate your Subscription

Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>

 UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>