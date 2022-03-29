Maggie, Bunny, Harley or Chainsaw and Michelin: Which Pets in PR story won your heart?

PRWeek’s Pets in PR series has been celebrating how pets have helped people in the industry to get through the trials and tribulations of the pandemic.

In February, we met three charming dogs and an unforgettable cat. It was a close race, but out of those four pets, the story about golden retriever Miles was most popular with PRWeek readers. Miles is used to competition. Since the pandemic’s start, he has completed 22 5K races with owner Jennifer Temple, Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s chief communications officer.

This month, we heard stories – some funny and relatable, others awe-inspiring – about four more dogs and a horse:

Maggie, a Belgian Malinois. Maggie and her owner, Propel's VP of marketing Aaron Friedman, often spend weekends searching for missing people.

