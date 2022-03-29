Blog

Maggie, Bunny, Harley or Chainsaw and Michelin: Which Pets in PR story won your heart?

A search-and-rescue dog and ‘the kindest horse on earth’ were among the pets featured this month.

Added 2 hours ago

Maggie, Bunny, Harley or Chainsaw and Michelin: Which Pets in PR story won your heart?

PRWeek’s Pets in PR series has been celebrating how pets have helped people in the industry to get through the trials and tribulations of the pandemic.  

In February, we met three charming dogs and an unforgettable cat. It was a close race, but out of those four pets, the story about golden retriever Miles was most popular with PRWeek readers. Miles is used to competition. Since the pandemic’s start, he has completed 22 5K races with owner Jennifer Temple, Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s chief communications officer.

This month, we heard stories – some funny and relatable, others awe-inspiring – about four more dogs and a horse:

  • Maggie, a Belgian Malinois. Maggie and her owner, Propel's VP of marketing Aaron Friedman, often spend weekends searching for missing people.
  • Bunny, an American Saddlebred horse. Courtney Green, a senior account supervisor at Carmichael Lynch Relate, shared how Bunny has made her a better communicator.
  • Harley, a mini Australian Shepherd. Kacy Ashley, senior communications and employee inspiration programs manager at Pinterest, got eight-month-old Harley during the pandemic. And of course she made an idea board for her on Pinterest.
  • Chainsaw and Michelin, a Boston terrier and a French bulldog. Natasha Vuppuluri, MSL SVP and director of marketing, described how life changed with her furry roommates during the pandemic.

Which Pets in PR story won your heart this month?

Deri joins Weber from Teneo.

Looking Glass Labs brings on Ryan Lassi

Healthcare marketers won't be left behind in the metaverse

Definitions of the metaverse are likely to be revised as often as the average 10-year-old evolves her or his Roblox presence.

Dunn comes to H+K from Wells Fargo.

Hispanic-owned firm Boden is leading PR, social and creative for the campaign,

