Hill+Knowlton Strategies hires Jennifer Dunn as head of US corporate affairs

Dunn will also lead the firm’s Washington, DC, operations.

by Diana Bradley / Added 2 hours ago

Dunn comes to H+K from Wells Fargo.

WASHINGTON: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has appointed Jennifer Dunn as EVP and head of U.S. corporate affairs.

Dunn started in the role in mid-February, reporting to global president and CEO of the Americas, Richard Millar. She is also leading the firm’s Washington, DC, office. 

Head of corporate affairs is a new role at the WPP agency, a spokesperson said. As leader of its Washington office, Dunn has replaced Rebecca Fanin, who will move into the role of head of global learning and development.

Dunn has joined H+K’s global corporate affairs practice, led by Kelli Parsons, global chair of corporate affairs and advisory. 

Dunn joined the agency from Wells Fargo, where she worked in various roles since 2014, most recently as SVP of corporate communications and public affairs, overseeing all external, internal and executive communications for the company’s public affairs function. She also served as lead corporate media spokesperson on all public affairs matters including business, reputational, legal, congressional and regulatory news.

During her tenure at the bank, Dunn managed campaigns including the launch of a $400 million small business program and Wells Fargo’s communications for its COVID-19 corporate response and relief program for employees, customers and communities.

“We wish her well in her new role and appreciate her contributions to Wells Fargo,” said a spokesperson for the bank, who declined to comment on plans for Dunn’s replacement.

Barri Rafferty, Wells Fargo’s head of communications and brand management, is also set to leave the bank on May 1. 

Before joining Wells Fargo, Dunn worked at Cisco for seven years, most recently as senior manager and strategist for comms and public affairs. Earlier in her career, she was a PR manager at Intel. Dunn began her career in political and advocacy communications with stints in the Senate and on several campaigns. 

Last month, Hill+Knowlton Strategies appointed Judy Stecker as SVP and U.S. healthcare media and public affairs lead. Other recent appointments at the agency include Seleana Wright as SVP of Better Impact and DE&I, Carolyn Cox as SVP of digital planning and optimization, and the promotion of Daniel Schwarz to head of U.S. public affairs.

