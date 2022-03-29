News

Weber Shandwick names Teneo’s Chris Deri chief corporate affairs officer

Deri will build out a C-suite advisory service at Weber.

by Aleda Stam / Added 1 hour ago

Deri joins Weber from Teneo.
Deri joins Weber from Teneo.

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has appointed Teneo’s Chris Deri as chief corporate affairs officer and president of its C-suite advisory service.

At head of Weber's corporate affairs offering, Deri will focus on maximizing the agency's ability to counsel clients about corporate positions and crisis and issues across the firm’s public affairs, geopolitical strategy, social impact, sustainability and healthcare practices.

He started in the newly created role on Monday, reporting to CEO Gail Heimann.

Deri will also be responsible for building a dedicated C-suite advisory to grow and streamline consulting services across the Weber Shandwick Collective firms. This new unit will partner with United Minds, Weber’s organizational transformation and diversity, equity and inclusion consultancy, which launched in 2018.

Deri has joined Weber Shandwick from advisory firm Teneo, where he served as president of digital advisory for the past eight years. Before Teneo, Deri spent nearly 15 years advising corporate, NGO and government leaders at agencies including Real Chemistry, BCW and Edelman.  

Deri served as regional finance director for former Vice President Al Gore’s 2000 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee and was the director of institutional affairs at the National Minority AIDS Council, a national training and advocacy organization.

Weber was named Anheuser-Busch InBev's global corporate reputation AOR in February.  

The Interpublic Group firm also promoted Pam Jenkins to the newly created position of chief public affairs officer this month. 

Edelman recently hired Teneo senior MD Steve Van Riel for a new position focused on bolstering the firm’s trust advisory capabilities.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Deri joins Weber from Teneo.

Weber Shandwick names Teneo’s Chris Deri chief corporate affairs officer

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Looking Glass Labs brings on Ryan Lassi

Definitions of the metaverse are likely to be revised as often as the average 10-year-old evolves her or his Roblox presence.

Healthcare marketers won’t be left behind in the metaverse

Dunn comes to H+K from Wells Fargo.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies hires Jennifer Dunn as head of US corporate affairs

Hispanic-owned firm Boden is leading PR, social and creative for the campaign,

PepsiCo creates neon signs to make Latina-owned businesses more visible

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Women of Distinction 2022

Women of Distinction 2022

Pets in PR: MSL's Natasha Vuppuluri and her ‘boys’ Chainsaw and Michelin

Pets in PR: MSL's Natasha Vuppuluri and her ‘boys’ Chainsaw and Michelin

Teneo buys more of KPMG’s restructuring business

Teneo buys more of KPMG’s restructuring business

Chakravarthy oversees strategic counsel, senior client management and 'through-the-line holism.'

M Booth brings on Niki Chakravarthy and Adam Selwyn as EVPs