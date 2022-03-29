Weber Shandwick names Teneo’s Chris Deri chief corporate affairs officer

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has appointed Teneo’s Chris Deri as chief corporate affairs officer and president of its C-suite advisory service.

At head of Weber's corporate affairs offering, Deri will focus on maximizing the agency's ability to counsel clients about corporate positions and crisis and issues across the firm’s public affairs, geopolitical strategy, social impact, sustainability and healthcare practices.

He started in the newly created role on Monday, reporting to CEO Gail Heimann.

Deri will also be responsible for building a dedicated C-suite advisory to grow and streamline consulting services across the Weber Shandwick Collective firms. This new unit will partner with United Minds, Weber’s organizational transformation and diversity, equity and inclusion consultancy, which launched in 2018.

Deri has joined Weber Shandwick from advisory firm Teneo, where he served as president of digital advisory for the past eight years. Before Teneo, Deri spent nearly 15 years advising corporate, NGO and government leaders at agencies including Real Chemistry, BCW and Edelman.

Deri served as regional finance director for former Vice President Al Gore’s 2000 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee and was the director of institutional affairs at the National Minority AIDS Council, a national training and advocacy organization.

Weber was named Anheuser-Busch InBev's global corporate reputation AOR in February.

The Interpublic Group firm also promoted Pam Jenkins to the newly created position of chief public affairs officer this month.

Edelman recently hired Teneo senior MD Steve Van Riel for a new position focused on bolstering the firm’s trust advisory capabilities.