Looking Glass Labs brings on Ryan Lassi

Lassi will focus on marketing for its subsidiary, House of Kibaa.

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA: Web3 platform Looking Glass Labs has named Ryan Lassi as SVP of marketing for its subsidiary House of Kibaa.

Lassi will be responsible for driving awareness of House of Kibaa, the company's flagship studio, and its Project Origin metaverse initiative.

The company is developing Project Origin, with its first metaverse land sale set to take place soon. House of Kibaa is a creator of a metaverse for 3D assets. Looking Glass Labs specializes more broadly in NFT architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams.

Lassi has joined Looking Glass from Pollen, a technology curated travel company, where he served as global head of partner marketing, responsible for marketing strategies to scale the franchises of musicians such as Justin Bieber, J Balvin and Kygo.

Lassi worked for almost 10 years at Red Bull in a number of roles. He also worked at Spotify, where he oversaw the company's in-real-life experiential strategy and genre expansion both pre- and post-initial public offering. Lassi has consulted with major artists and brands on creative marketing strategy.

Looking Glass Labs brings on Ryan Lassi

