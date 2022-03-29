Diana Littman, Women of Distinction 2022

Who was your mentor and what are you now doing to send the elevator back down?

I have been extremely lucky throughout my entire career to be surrounded by brilliant people — and many women — who have been generous in both spirit and opportunities. What’s more, some of my biggest learnings have come from the smallest moments with people and some of my most sophisticated learnings have come from people in earlier stages of their own careers than mine. I love the moments that are filled with inspiration and giving back, which brings me to “the elevator.” One of the most rewarding parts of being an agency CEO is having a substantial platform to sponsor others. If I’m doing my job right, I am bringing the elevator to places it’s too rarely been. Sponsorship comes in many forms, whether moving someone within the organization to a new opportunity, promoting someone or hiring someone new into the agency and/or the industry, but it always needs to come with a deep commitment to mentorship as we, together, are developing and building the future and those elevator doors can open to magical things for people and organizations.

What is your golden rule at work?

My “golden rule” is best expressed through the purpose we have set for MSL as an agency: Be a positive force of influence. It’s simple by design but its meaning, as a mantra for me (and us!), is expansive — it’s about the good that comes with being a positive force of influence for your teams, with your clients and in the world at large.

What are some new challenges you are seeing in the workplace and how do you think they can be overcome? What are some improvements?

The past two years have set the foundation for a real evolution in the workplace and that is super exciting from a leadership perspective. I know that a top-down approach is not the way to modernize how we look and feel as an agency. It’s not just the new generation of professionals who are pushing against old norms and frameworks, we all are part of designing the new workplace. We all need to be obsessed with employee engagement, inclusion and collaboration, especially in creative environments like ours. We need to make time to “rest” from work so that when we’re “on” we can be our best. The beauty of an agency when it’s built well is that you quite literally have a village to support that. We need to embrace innovation and what it feels like to push boundaries, sometimes into the unknown. We need to clearly understand the purpose, mission and value of our work. And we need to be open to naturally moving with culture, not fight it.

Has the pandemic changed your approach to work?

I like the energy that comes from being surrounded by creative people, I like traveling and being with clients, I like commuting to the office because it’s good to be out and about and I like being home — so working remotely was a big change for me. More important than location though was, and is, orientation. I came to MSL about a year before the pandemic hit. That year was incredibly fast paced and difficult at times. I was entirely focused on the business, our clients and our organizational design to set us up for the future. I started 2020 driving hard towards business growth. But because of COVID, the priority pivoted towards the safety and care of others. Supporting our clients and keeping our team whole. And at the same time, because of how the Black Lives Matter movement focused us so sharply on racial injustice in every part of American life, we asked huge questions of ourselves and our industry and made change a core part of our work. All of this has been good for business and good for people – and has helped me know how I want to lead.

Littman with her son, Miles.

What was something that kept you sane during remote work?

Of course, there were many days that were hard and scary, and at times very lonely, but all through COVID I had an entire agency of clients and people to take care of — people who rely on my leadership and my energy. I couldn’t abandon any of them, nor my family, and that kept me focused and sane.

What is your favorite hobby, TV show, song, drink?