Mission FY revenue grows 18 per cent as profit jumps

Pre-tax profit jumped from £1.2m to £7.5m (adjusted for acquisition and other exceptional costs) at Mission, which said profit growth exceeded market expectations.

Profit margin moved from 3.1 per cent to 11.1 per cent and Mission proposed the return of its final dividend of 1.6p per share.

The company said it delivered “strong year-on-year growth across all business segments”. Highlights included Mongoose Sports & Entertainment, which sits in Mission's Public Relations segment and increased revenue 20.3 per cent. The biggest turnaround was in Events, which grew 69.1 per cent as event activity returned.

Client wins across the group in 2021 included Reckitt Benckiser, BMW/Mini, Fuji Xerox, Met Office, Moda, Leightons, California Psychics, Island Poke, LRQA and Vegetarian Express.

Non-executive chairman Julian Hanson-Smith said: “Mission’s performance in 2021 has demonstrated the resilience, adaptability and strength of the group. We have delivered a sustained improvement in revenues and profitability, as well as reinstating the group’s progressive dividend policy.

“The board is optimistic for 2022, notwithstanding the current macroeconomic uncertainty and the implications of increasing general costs and in particular wage inflation. Trading year to date is in line with our expectations, and we continue to explore opportunities to add additional capabilities in dynamic areas of our markets.”

Since the year-end, Mission has acquired Livity, the ‘youth-focused’ creative consultancy.

Last year brought major board changes at Mission, including the retirement of executive chairman David Morgan, group chief financial officer Peter Fitzwilliam (later replaced by Giles Lee), and other board members Robert Day and Barry Cook. In December Dr Eliza Filby, described by Mission as a 'generational intelligence' expert, joined as a non-executive director.

The company employs about 1,000 people across 29 locations on three continents.