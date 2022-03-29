Teneo buys more of KPMG’s restructuring business

The acquisition of KPMG’s restructuring business in Bermuda will take the headcount in Teneo’s Financial Advisory business up to more than 350. Mike Morrison, former chief executive of KPMG in Bermuda, has joined Teneo as co-chair, international financial centres. Charles Thresh, former head of advisory for KPMG in Bermuda, has also joined Teneo as head of financial advisory, Bermuda.

The move follows Teneo’s acquisition of KPMG's restructuring arm in the Cayman and British Virgin Islands, announced in January.

And in February last year, Teneo bought the restructuring services business of Deloitte UK, adding hundreds of employees to its UK operation.

Daniel Butters, chief executive of Teneo’s Financial Advisory business, said: “We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues from KPMG in Bermuda as we continue to build our global financial advisory capabilities. Combined with our recent acquisitions in the Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands, we offer our clients in-depth financial services insight, technical expertise and bench strength in a critical jurisdiction for many international restructuring and insolvency assignments.”

Morrison said: “Teneo continues to demonstrate its ambition and commitment to build a world-class financial advisory business that draws upon the breadth of the firm’s broader capabilities in major markets around the world. Teneo provides our team with the unique opportunity to serve clients at the highest level, while also providing opportunities to grow the business and attract top talent in the region.”

The terms of the latest acquisition, including the price, have not been disclosed.

Last October, Teneo announced the acquisition of Societer, a French firm focusing on sustainable leadership, to boost its overseas operations.