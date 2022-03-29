PepsiCo creates neon signs to make Latina-owned businesses more visible

PURCHASE, NY: PepsiCo is putting a literal spotlight – in the form of neon signs – on small food and beverage businesses owned by Latina bosses with a new campaign called Jefa-Owned.

Hispanic-owned firm Boden is leading PR, social and creative for the campaign, which is powered by PepsiCo’s Juntos Crecemos (Together We Grow) platform, the company’s newly launched $50 million multiyear platform supporting Hispanic-owned businesses.

The neon signs, which say “Jefa-Owned” (which translates to “owned by a Latina boss”) can be acquired by the first 40 Latina small business owners to complete an eight-week consultation curriculum of the Juntos Crecemos Hispanic Digital & Delivery Program. The program offers expert consultation for delivery logistics, technology, marketing, and SEO, designed to help businesses create a viable digital presence to access more customers. Participants will have access to one-on-one consultation from experts, where they will receive coaching and guidance on devising solutions for their unique business challenges.

To mark the launch, PepsiCo leaders are joining Latina business owners on Tuesday for the Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony, where they are unveiling the neon sign, as well as limited-edition merchandise honoring businesses owned by a Latina boss designed in collaboration with Hija de tu Madre, a lifestyle brand founded by Latina entrepreneur Patty Delgado. The merchandise includes T-shirts, tote bags and notepads.

Delgado also established March 31 as National Jefa Day.

This campaign is based on the insights that Latinas have compounding challenges when it comes to developing and growing their businesses, such as access to capital, operations knowhow and extending their personal finances, explained Boden founder and president Natalie Boden.

“Latinas feel unseen in business because of those challenges,” she said. “Latinas are still resilient, but they need that visibility. That led to the insight that no one can turn off a jefa’s light.”

With this campaign, the neon sign will make the business owners even more visible.

“We are honoring them and all the contributions they are making to the U.S. economy and their resilience,” Boden said.

Budget information was not disclosed.

Juntos Crecemos has helped over 600 Hispanic small businesses with grants, coaching, safety essentials, and digital and marketing resources. The platform is an extension of PepsiCo’s Hispanic initiative, following its $172 million commitment to support Hispanic entrepreneurs in October 2020.

Last March, PepsiCo also started a $40 million community college program to support Black and Hispanic students. Over the course of the last year, PepsiCo has shared internal diversity data detailing its demographic breakdown.

Latinas represent 40% of all Latino-owned businesses, with 41% of Latina business owners reporting “large negative impacts” as a result of the pandemic. Furthermore, twice as many Latina-led companies experience closure compared to Latino-led businesses, according to the 2020 State of Latinos Entrepreneurship Report.

“It’s important to market to [the Hispanic] community and invest in our community,” said Boden. “And these are the kind of creative strategies where we are talking about investing in the community and developing a comms campaign that really resonates. PepsiCo is truly investing in our community.”