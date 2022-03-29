M Booth brings on Niki Chakravarthy and Adam Selwyn as EVPs

NEW YORK: M Booth has hired Niki Chakravarthy and Adam Selwyn as EVPs.

Chakravarthy joined March 14 and oversees strategic counsel, senior client management and “through-the-line holism,” according to an M Booth statement. She also leads large retail and commercial portfolios and CPG business growth. Chakravarthy reports to EVP of consumer marketing Jennifer Teitler, who leads retail.

Selwyn, meanwhile, is a creative and strategy director. He started in the new role on February 3 and reports to MD and chief creative officer Adrianna Bevilaqua, an M Booth spokesperson told PRWeek.

Both hires are intended to further meet the needs of clients in the consumer product goods space that are “bullish on capturing the hearts and minds of consumers and achieving meaningful, measurable results in the marketplace,” the agency’s statement said.

Chakravarthy was most recently an EVP at DeVries Global. She was also a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2018.

“We wish [Chakravarthy] much success in her new role and are appreciative of all her contributions to the DeVries Global team,” a spokesperson from the agency told PRWeek. (The agency selected her replacement but don’t want that to be part of this story)

Selwyn (pictured below) joins from MikeWorldWide, where he has worked as chief creative officer since 2020.

“[Selwyn] is a talented person, we wish him the best at M Booth,” said MikeWorldWide president Bret Werner. It was not immediately clear if he will be replaced.

They join the firm following M Booth’s hire in February of Christian Chamberlin as SVP of social impact-climate.

In January, M Booth Health named Stacey Bernstein as CEO, replacing Tim Bird, who became chairman. In 2019, M Booth parent Next 15 bought the U.S. division of Health Unlimited, the healthcare comms agency that is part of Unlimited Group. The Health Unlimited business in the U.S., which includes specialist consultancy Corkery Group, was rebranded as M Booth Health and operates as a separate agency. Bird, who was CEO of Health Unlimited, continued to lead the agency alongside his U.S.-based management team.