Latest

Mission FY revenue grows 18 per cent as profit jumps

Mission FY revenue grows 18 per cent as profit jumps

Birmingham hires agency in 2022 Commonwealth Games positivity drive

Birmingham hires agency in 2022 Commonwealth Games positivity drive

Teneo buys more of KPMG’s restructuring business

Teneo buys more of KPMG’s restructuring business

Rio Tinto appoints new comms chief

Rio Tinto appoints new comms chief

On a mission to help Ukraine

On a mission to help Ukraine

ICCO announces the United PR Association of Ukraine as its newest member

ICCO announces the United PR Association of Ukraine as its newest member

Greene King hires first chief comms and sustainability officer

Greene King hires first chief comms and sustainability officer

Edelman makes senior hire from Teneo for new trust role

Edelman makes senior hire from Teneo for new trust role

Whyte & Mackay appoints agency to boost whisky sales

Whyte & Mackay appoints agency to boost whisky sales

(lechatnoir/Getty Images)

Freelance PRs cash in as COVID-19 fallout continues

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now