Support urged for Sunday’s #StopWar telethon in aid of Ukraine

An international Save Ukraine charity concert will take place in Poland on 27 March to support Ukrainian people affected by Russia’s invasion of the country just over a month ago.

The two-hour concert was announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine. It will take place at 12:30pm ET in the Polish capital Warsaw and will be broadcast live across about 20 countries, as well as on YouTube, streaming platforms and social networks.

More than 80 PR pros from Red Havas and Havas PR Global Collective mobilized over the last 48 hours to support the live telethon, concert and hashtag. They are pitching media across U.S., Europe, Middle East and APAC markets and are working through the weekend to promote the event. The team working on it locally is spread across Western Ukraine, Israel and Poland.

“We are helping 250 Havas colleagues and near 800 in [Havas parent company] Vivendi that work for us in Ukraine, and to support the whole country,” said James Wright, global CEO of Red Havas and global chairman, Havas PR Global Collective via email.

“I would love for the whole PR community to come together and share the hero asset with QR code and push the campaign Save Ukraine #StopWar through their own agency channels.”

Bands and artists performing include Imagine Dragons, Nothing But Thieves, Fatboy Slim, Craig David and Eurovision winners Salvador Sobral and Netta. Ukrainian artists Dakha Brakha, Ruslana, The Hardkiss, Jamala, Go_A, Monatik, Alyona Alyona and others will also participate in the telethon.

Hosts of the event include Ukraine’s Timur Miroshnychenko and Masha Efrosinina. Several fan zones are being organized in cities globally for people to watch the telethon.

The Save Ukraine – #StopWar telethon is being organized by music and arts event Atlas Festival and Ukrainian telecomms operator Kyivstar. It will be broadcast on Polish TV channel TVP.

As well as #StopWar, key messages of the telethon include #StopWarInUkraine, #stoprussia, #NoFlyZoneUA, #CloseTheSky and #StandWithUkraine. The logo of the telethon is a sunflower created by Ukrainian artist Daniel Skripnik.

Fundraising for the telethon is being handled via the official accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine. Money will be raised before, during and after the broadcast and used to meet food needs and accommodate refugees and citizens of Ukraine who left their homes due to the hostilities.

Funds will provide them with clothing and footwear, medicines and medical equipment. It will also provide the population with basic necessities, one-time financial assistance and meet other priority human needs.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February the global business community has imposed unprecedented economic sanctions against the Vladimir Putin-led country and provided Ukraine with financial, military and humanitarian aid.