Kristin Hollins named CEO of DJE Holdings agency Revere

NEW YORK: Kristin Hollins has been named CEO of DJE Holdings agency Revere.

Hollins takes over the position for Jay Porter, who died in November 2021 after losing his battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Hollins posted about the appointment on LinkedIn, where she also made a call for applications to the technology agency's open positions.

Hollins has joined Revere from FleishmanHillard, where she spent more than 15 years, most recently as SVP, senior partner and the agency's corporate reputation lead in the Americas. She was also global account leader and communications leader for integrated marketing campaigns across Omnicom Group agencies, working with brands like Alibaba, Fitbit and Kaiser Permanente.

Before his untimely death last year, Porter had served as CEO of Revere, the technology focused firm within DJE Holdings, since 2018. Previously, he was president of Edelman Chicago since 2014.