News

Kristin Hollins named CEO of DJE Holdings agency Revere

Hollins takes over from Jay Porter, who died in November 2021 after losing his battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

by Aleda Stam / Added 1 hour ago

Hollins: New Revere CEO.
Hollins: New Revere CEO.

NEW YORK: Kristin Hollins has been named CEO of DJE Holdings agency Revere.

Hollins takes over the position for Jay Porter, who died in November 2021 after losing his battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Hollins posted about the appointment on LinkedIn, where she also made a call for applications to the technology agency's open positions.

Hollins has joined Revere from FleishmanHillard, where she spent more than 15 years, most recently as SVP, senior partner and the agency's corporate reputation lead in the Americas. She was also global account leader and communications leader for integrated marketing campaigns across Omnicom Group agencies, working with brands like Alibaba, Fitbit and Kaiser Permanente. 

Before his untimely death last year, Porter had served as CEO of Revere, the technology focused firm within DJE Holdings, since 2018. Previously, he was president of Edelman Chicago since 2014.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

PAN Communications launches strategic consulting group

PAN Communications launches strategic consulting group

Kristin Hollins named CEO of DJE Holdings agency Revere

Kristin Hollins named CEO of DJE Holdings agency Revere

Why the out of office alert is out of touch

Why the out of office alert is out of touch

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Timeline of a crisis: Elon Musk and Starlink step up to the plate for Ukraine

Timeline of a crisis: Elon Musk and Starlink step up to the plate for Ukraine

Role of CCO crucial as geopolitics changes everything

Role of CCO crucial as geopolitics changes everything

Why Burger King put poop on its menu

Why Burger King put poop on its menu

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright on the set of 'Madame Secretary.' (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Comms pros, business leaders react to Madeleine Albright’s death

The Wienermobile is highlighting that male directors are 46 times more likely to win an Oscar.

Oscar Mayer uses wiener jokes to highlight gender bias at the Oscars

Ramiro Cavazos, USHCC president and CEO.

US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce selects Chemistry Cultura as comms AOR