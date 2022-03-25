PAN Communications launches strategic consulting group

BOSTON: PAN Communications has launched a strategic consulting group under its main services.

The new offering will guide clients through milestone business and growth moments, such as preparing for an IPO, building and defining their brand, preparing for crisis and understanding how to respond to important issues around DE&I.

"While we marched on our clients’ journeys with them, we discovered that more of them were leaning on us as a partner in their big moments," said PAN Communications chief client officer Darlene Doyle. "Some were on their road to IPO, some were building their story post-acquisition, others were working through a crisis and others were embarking on an employer-branding journey."

The underlying theme of these moments was a need for strategic storytelling, which Doyle knew PAN Communications could provide.

"Each situation required a seat at the table for our senior team members to lend strategy, insights and best practices to build the story," she said. "We want to continue to partner with our clients in these non-replicable, one-shot experiences to bring their stories to life."

PAN Communications has been preparing for the launch over the last year, most recently after reorganizing its leadership team, which expanded the EVPs’ and SVPs’ roles within higher-level strategic engagements.

The reorganization saw several promotions and the creation of two new leadership roles, including a head of PAN virtual and a head of DE&I.

A team of six to eight people will be led by Doyle, along with EVPs Gareth Thomas and Gene Carozza.

Newly hired EVPs Nikki Festa O’Brien, Megan Kessler and Dan Martin will round out the team, with each bringing technology, IT, storytelling and issues and crisis response experience to the strategic consulting group.

PAN's newly appointed head of DE&I Brandon Thomas will also assist clients integrate DEI strategy into their brand stories.

PAN's revenue was up 5% last year to $23.5 million, according to PRWeek's Agency Business Report 2021.