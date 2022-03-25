In-person or virtual – pitching must flex with the times

While we all still have these concerns, we now know where we stand on Zoom, Teams etc, with being apart actually bringing us together. Bear with me… before the pandemic, our comms teams were quite insular. We spoke to those we could physically meet, and not usually many others.

But being forced online enabled us all to be woven much tighter into the companies we’re supporting because we could all be in the same ‘place’. This helped us to be part of conversations at a broader level, having access to parts of the business, while giving other stakeholders tangible insight into who we are and what we do.

The challenge now, going back to our old ways, with many wanting face-to-face meetings again, is that all those individuals who should be part of a conversation aren’t; shut out because they physically cannot be there and now with an opinion that isn’t heard.

We had an in-person pitch recently. It was a brand we loved, and one where we knew we could make an impact. They agreed. We won it in the room and went into the weekend on a massive high. On Monday, we heard that people outside the room – and, in fact, the country – made the final decision to go with another agency.

We never had the opportunity to speak to these individuals. They never heard why we thought their brief was wrong and subsequently pitched what we felt they needed, so it’s no surprise we didn’t win it. All they saw were Google Slides and a handful of words and pictures.

I’m sure there was more to it than that, but the whole experience left us with a bad taste. If these stakeholders had so much sway, why were we not 'connected'? Or, more simply, why didn’t we just pitch virtually to everyone who rightly had an opinion? It was equally bizarre and frustrating, and shone a light on the latest challenge we all now face.

Of course, we’ve all missed the awkward banter about the Uber not turning up and the weather, but we must not close ourselves off because the world is open once again. The entire process must flex with the times and requirements, or risk damaging the in-person experience altogether – and with it, our role within any company.

We know we’re not always front-of-mind when it comes to business decisions. However, over the past two years, we’ve made great strides towards becoming more integrated than ever. Our clients are now able to make more joined-up decisions based on insight from the right people, location regardless.

It doesn't matter how impressive the spread from Pret might be, we must not ignore the importance and role of everyone involved. And let's face it, we don’t eat in a pitch anyway.

Nick Braund is founder of Words + Pixels