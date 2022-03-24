Comms pros, business leaders react to Madeleine Albright’s death

PR and marketing pros, as well as business leaders, came out in force on social media to share how Madeleine Albright touched their lives on Wednesday after her death was announced.

Albright, who was 84, was the first woman secretary of state and helped steer Western foreign policy in the aftermath of the Cold War. She also served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and championed the expansion of NATO.

Industry executives shared personal stories, images of themselves with Albright, tales about what it was like to meet her, recollections about why she made an impact on their lives and predictions about why her work is so important to future generations.

If you know me you know that my heart is broken. I cannot stop crying. I'll have more to say, but for now, all I can say is May She Rest In Power. She was one of the most important people in my life who had the greatest of impacts. https://t.co/LvRCua5gCv — Jamie Smith (@JamieSmithLove) March 23, 2022

Corporate leaders also reacted to her death.