News

Comms pros, business leaders react to Madeleine Albright’s death

by Diana Bradley / Added 2 hours ago

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright on the set of 'Madame Secretary.' (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright on the set of 'Madame Secretary.' (Photo credit: Getty Images).

PR and marketing pros, as well as business leaders, came out in force on social media to share how Madeleine Albright touched their lives on Wednesday after her death was announced. 

Albright, who was 84, was the first woman secretary of state and helped steer Western foreign policy in the aftermath of the Cold War. She also served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and championed the expansion of NATO.

Industry executives shared personal stories, images of themselves with Albright, tales about what it was like to meet her, recollections about why she made an impact on their lives and predictions about why her work is so important to future generations.

Corporate leaders also reacted to her death. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Why Burger King put poop on its menu

Why Burger King put poop on its menu

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright on the set of 'Madame Secretary.' (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Comms pros, business leaders react to Madeleine Albright’s death

The Wienermobile is highlighting that male directors are 46 times more likely to win an Oscar.

Oscar Mayer uses wiener jokes to highlight gender bias at the Oscars

Ramiro Cavazos, USHCC president and CEO.

US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce selects Chemistry Cultura as comms AOR

Too much work, not enough people: Why PR firms are turning down new business at an unprecedented rate

Too much work, not enough people: Why PR firms are turning down new business at an unprecedented rate

Did Pepsi go too far with its maple syrup cola?

Did Pepsi go too far with its maple syrup cola?

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

PRWeek Global Awards 2022 shortlist revealed

PRWeek Global Awards 2022 shortlist revealed

AMO Global appoints two CEOs, a CFO and a new chairman

AMO Global appoints two CEOs, a CFO and a new chairman

PRWeek’s Frank Washkuch: It’s time to embrace our new work reality

PRWeek’s Frank Washkuch: It’s time to embrace our new work reality