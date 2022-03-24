US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce selects Chemistry Cultura as comms AOR

WASHINGTON: The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) has chosen Chemistry Cultura as its communications AOR.

After a competitive RFP process, Chemistry Cultura was chosen to assist with narrative

storytelling, content creation, media relations, influencer marketing and thought leadership as the small business advocacy group seeks to engage with Hispanic-owned communities and businesses.

"Hispanic small and midsize businesses are the lifeblood of the American economy these days and represented 50% of new job growth in the last decade," said Mike Valdes-Fauli, president of Chemistry Cultura. "So the biggest thing will be media outreach to amplify the efforts of the chamber to create greater awareness with both the general market as well as Latino media."

Chemistry Cultural will also help draw attention and attendance to the USHCC's large events throughout the year.

Gracia Larrain, VP of account strategy at Chemistry Cultura, is leading the account with a team of three core staffers.

The USHCC is focused on expanding access to capital, strengthening capacity building and increasing connections for more supplier diversity contracting opportunities in Hispanic businesses, said Ramiro Cavazos, USHCC president and CEO.

"We're very excited about the future of the Latino business community, but we also know it's an undervalued area and largely not a very visible part of our economy," Cavazos said. "We will use research and data and storytelling with the help of [Valdes-Fauli] and his team to show our members how we can support them to grow their capacity to succeed in achieving the American dream."

USHCC has worked with agencies in the past, including Edelman, on special projects, but this is the first time the organization is creating a formal partnership for public relations, Cavazos said.

USHCC works within a $10 million annual budget, and Chemistry Cultura will start with a $10,000 a month budget with room to increase as the relationship grows over the next year.

"We've been very impressed with Chemistry Cultura and [Valdes-Fauli’s] involvement in the community and Latino business building initiatives," Cavazos.

Chemistry Cultura rebranded from Pinta earlier this year when ad agency Chemistry took full ownership of the Miami-based firm.