Did Pepsi go too far with its maple syrup cola?

Maple syrup pairs well with many things: Waffles, pancakes, chicken. But does it go with soda?

Pepsi seems to think so. In partnership with IHOP, the brand has released a limited-edition flavor Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola. Starting Thursday, fans looking to get their hands on the special beverage can post a photo or video of their stacks of pancakes on Instagram or Twitter tagging #ShowUsYourStack, #PepsiSweepstakes and @IHOP. But only 2,000 people can win.

Introducing our limited-edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola ��



Share a video/image of your pancake stacks & tag @IHOP + #ShowUsYourStack + #PepsiSweepstakes for the chance to win. One consumer will also be surprised with our custom Pepsi Spout! pic.twitter.com/NqAkkirzz2 — Pepsi (@pepsi) March 24, 2022

But this isn’t Pepsi’s first rodeo with an unexpected flavor combination. The soda previously partnered with Peeps, Cracker Jack and even released an apple pie-flavored Pepsi.