Did Pepsi go too far with its maple syrup cola?

Do you prefer it to the brand’s other unique flavor innovations?

Added 50 minutes ago

Did Pepsi go too far with its maple syrup cola?

Maple syrup pairs well with many things: Waffles, pancakes, chicken. But does it go with soda? 

Pepsi seems to think so. In partnership with IHOP, the brand has released a limited-edition flavor Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola. Starting Thursday, fans looking to get their hands on the special beverage can post a photo or video of their stacks of pancakes on Instagram or Twitter tagging #ShowUsYourStack, #PepsiSweepstakes and @IHOP. But only 2,000 people can win.

But this isn’t Pepsi’s first rodeo with an unexpected flavor combination. The soda previously partnered with Peeps, Cracker Jack and even released an apple pie-flavored Pepsi.

