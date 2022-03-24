‘We need to create for creativity’s sake’ – Creative Q&A

How did you get where you are now?

I started out with a corporate and public affairs agency in Bristol. Thankfully for everyone, I didn’t last long and soon made the move to London working for Kaper (RIP) and then Hope&Glory, where I spent seven years. Praytell came calling in 2020, looking for someone to head up the UK office, which was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up; so here I am.

What has been your creative career highlight?

It was for Mr Black coffee liqueur. To sell £200 bottles of super-luxury liquid, we made people sit a GCSE-style exam paper all about coffee just to be allowed to buy it. We worked with Caffeine mag to set the questions and publish the test. It did great for coverage and we had a pile of entries, but the best bit was Caffeine’s rival coffee-industry magazine were so annoyed to miss out on the partnership that they ran a whole article with the answers to the test. You can’t plan for that kind of KPI.

…and lowlight?

On a Sunday night before opening the doors to an Ikea pop-up the next day, we noticed a swelling in the ceiling that, it turned out, was a blocked pipe filling the ceiling plaster with brown water. As it was a Sunday night, finding a plumber was a nightmare and while we hunted we had to watch the “thing” grow, not knowing if we’d get a plumber out before it exploded and we had to call the whole event off. That was a horribly tense few hours.

Either that or the time a client made me dress up like an elf. That was a dark time.

What was your favourite campaign of the past three months (not one that you or your organisation were involved in), and why?

The campaign for After Life season three really got me. It’s a beautiful show, so the idea needed to do it justice and the idea of donating benches to local authorities in partnership with Calm is such understated beauty. Mental health conversations can sometimes rely on shock, too, so this moment of kindness was a magic idea.

How do you solve creative writer’s block?

Write and run. There’s a lot of power in filling a blank page with words, literally any words. Writing freely can unblock everything going on up there and will let your subconscious do some lifting. Filling a second page with writing is then way easier than filling your first, as you do away with the inertia of the blank page. The running then gives me a chance to breathe and let my brain compose itself again before I dive back in.

How should PR grow its creative prowess?

We need to create for creativity’s sake. The best people I’ve worked with all had a restless creativity that needed an output – and 90 per cent of the ideas they had were about something non-work-related; they were musicians or comedians or writers or artists on the side. The trouble with so much of what we do is we’re working to a deadline or a budget or a panicked email. We need to get better at allowing time to create freely so that we bank great ideas for when the time is right, but also so we’re better versed in what is creative and what is pitching the client the idea they want to hear.