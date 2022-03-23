Audio

The PR Week: 3.24.2022 - Elizabeth McNichols, CEO, Outcast

McNichols talks about starting a new job during the COVID-19 pandemic, the future of balancing remote and in-office work and more.

by Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch / Added 1 hour ago

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Elizabeth McNichols, CEO, Outcast.

Podcast topics:

- Zeno Group wins three Kraft Heinz brand assignments;

- Ongoing coverage of war in Ukraine, and the comms strategies of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian propaganda; 

- Real Chemistry 2021 revenue surges to $439 million;

- Weber Shandwick elevates Pam Jenkins to chief public affairs officer;

- Details from PRWeek's inaugural Healthcare + Pharma Comms Awards shortlist;

- PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 is back and open for entries;

- The reveal of this year’s PRWeek Global Awards shortlist.

