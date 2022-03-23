News

Keith Donovan succeeds Lisa Vallee-Smith as Airfoil Group CEO

Vallee-Smith will transition to chairperson.

by Diana Bradley / Added 2 hours ago

Incoming Airfoil CEO Keith Donovan.
Incoming Airfoil CEO Keith Donovan.

ROYAL OAK, MI: Airfoil Group has named Keith Donovan to succeed founder Lisa Vallee-Smith as CEO, effective immediately. 

Vallee-Smith will remain with the firm as chairperson and will continue to be involved with the business, staff and clients. Over the next several years, Donovan will assume ownership of the business, according to an Airfoil statement. Financial details were not disclosed. 

Donovan’s CEO duties will include day-to-day management of the agency’s professional operations, including oversight of the firm’s practice areas. He will also direct Airfoil’s strategic planning, client services and satisfaction, agency growth and staff development initiatives. 

As chairperson, Vallee-Smith (pictured below) will continue to steer business development, pursue strategic partnerships and diversify the firm’s service offerings in digital marketing, including performance marketing, lead generation and user experience design. In addition, she will be involved with the firm’s community and industry relations efforts, namely Airfoil’s Annual Week of Caring, which is an agency-wide commitment to doing good in the community. 

Donovan will work to unify the agency’s digital marketing services with its traditional PR offerings, an effort that began in 2018 with the founding of Airfoil Digital. That business and its staff have been folded into the Airfoil Group business under Donovan’s leadership.

Donovan, who has been with Airfoil for more than 15 years, most recently served as president of Airfoil Communications. A spokesperson for Airfoil said his replacement as president has not been named.

Vallee-Smith founded Airfoil in 2000. Headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, Airfoil is comprised of two integrated marketing-services firms: Airfoil Communications, which specializes in brand strategy, media relations, content development and social media; and Airfoil Digital, which specializes in user engagement and experience, demand generation and digital marketing programs.

Airfoil is a member of the Worldcom Public Relations Group, a partnership of independent PR firms. Spanning six continents and 49 countries, Worldcom member agencies employ more than 2,000 communications professionals worldwide.

