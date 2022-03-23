Weber Shandwick ups Bennett to UK CEO and makes senior team hires
Weber Shandwick has promoted London MD Helen Bennett to UK CEO and made other leadership changes. Meanwhile, Heather Blundell, MD, UK client counsel, has joined Ketchum as chief growth officer for Europe.
