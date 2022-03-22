The PRWeek US 40 Under 40 2022 is open for submissions

Looking for a real who’s who list of the best young talent in the PR industry? Look no further than PRWeek’s 40 Under 40. And it’s time to honor the latest group of exceptional young individuals with the 2022 class of PRWeek’s 40 Under 40.

The 2022 edition of the preeminent program for the next generation of communications stars, PRWeek’s 40 Under 40, is open for nominations.

PRWeek will pick 40 individuals who are redefining the role of communications, PR and marketing. The experiences of the 40 PR pros hold up a mirror to an industry that is evolving fast in the areas of integration, social, influencer relations, digital and content, while at the same time maintaining the traditional skills of senior counsel and trusted advice to the C-suite.

“Check out the org chart of any innovative PR department at a leading company and you’re bound to find a current or former member of PRWeek’s 40 Under 40,” said Frank Washkuch, executive editor, PRWeek. “Each year, 40 Under 40 includes the best, brightest and most creative young PR pros and marketers in the industry.”

Winners will be featured in the September/October 2022 print issue of PRWeek, announced on prweek.com and invited to an awards ceremony on October 27. Here’s what you need to know to nominate a peer, colleague, friend or client:

Deadline: Wednesday, May 4, 6 p.m. PST

Extended deadline: Wednesday, May 11, 6 p.m. PST (All nominations received after 6 p.m. PST on May 4 will incur a penalty of $70 per entry).

Entry fee: $240

Late fee: $70