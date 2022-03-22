News

Staffbase passes $1 billion valuation with series E round

The internal communications platform merged with Bananatag and acquired Valo Solutions last year.

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

CHEMNITZ, GERMANY: Employee communications management platform Staffbase has achieved unicorn status.

The company, which has completed a $115 million series E funding round, reached a valuation of $1.1 billion. The benchmark followed a year of significant growth for Staffbase, which doubled its revenue last year.

With the additional funding, Staffbase is planning to continue its international expansion, scaling its presence around the world. It will also expand the functionalities and offerings of its platform, including completing its integration with Microsoft 365. 

Staffbase offers platforms for internal communications, helping businesses connect their employees regardless of where they work. It has more than 2,000 clients, serving more than 13 million employees at companies such as Adidas and Audi.

General Atlantic led the series E funding round with participation from existing investor Insight Partners. General Atlantic also led the company’s $145 million series D in March 2021. 

Last year, Staffbase merged with Bananatag, a email-based internal communication platform provider, and also acquired Valo Solutions, an intranet and workplace services provider for Microsoft tools.

