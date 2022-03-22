News

Waitroom launches, with goal of connecting influential people and fans

The platform will host timed conversations between celebrities and followers.

by Natasha Bach / Added 1 hour ago

Waitroom aims to connect influencers and users in quick conversations. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
NEW YORK: Entrepreneur Vinny Lingham has launched his latest venture: a new format of live-streaming content.

The platform, called Waitroom, is launching with the goal of fostering short, authentic conversations between well-known individuals and their followers, hosting sequential, one-on-one video conversations.

It enables users to join a queue and wait their turn to have a conversation with a high-profile person while the discussion is kept short via a countdown timer. The conversations are streamed for others to watch, and can be broadcast on other platforms like YouTube or Facebook or recorded to be watched later. The platform's goal is to create timed, high-energy mini-conversations.

Waitroom is launching on Wednesday with a festival of shows hosted by individuals like fashion designer and TV personality Tan France, talk-show host Amanda Kloots and Wikipedia cofounder Jimmy Wales, the company said in a statement.

Lingham will serve as CEO of the new venture. Cofounders Michael Gaylord and Margaret Grobler will be CTO and chief designer, respectively.

The platform has received funding from investors including Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, David Sacks of Craft Ventures, and venture capital funds like 20VC and Valor Equity Partners.

Interested users can access the app via smartphones and apply to be a host through the platform.

