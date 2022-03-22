Public poll names Lib Dems’ Daisy Cooper most influential backbench MP
The Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper has been named the most influential backbench MP following a public vote based on a 20-strong shortlist of politicians compiled by Pagefield.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>