Havas Just:: bolsters senior team as revenue surges
Healthcare comms consultancy Havas Just:: has appointed experienced agency figure Paul Zetlin as commercial director and expanded its leadership team. It follows revenue growth of more than 50 per cent in 2021 as headcount almost doubled.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>