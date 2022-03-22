PRCA joins forces with ICCO to help Ukraine

The Ukraine Communications Support Network (UCSN) will be co-chaired by Ukrainian communications leader Nataliya Popovych and former ICCO president and PRCA chair David Gallagher.

The USCN has invited comms professionals around the world to submit proposals and projects in 12 different categories for comms projects supporting Ukraine.

The PRCA said the network’s steering committee, made up of prominent Ukrainian and international comms leaders, would “oversee an approval process for voluntary activities designed to accelerate and amplify support” for Ukraine.

The USCN will work closely with a growing volunteer base of more than 200 communications professionals and agencies to ensure practical support reaches those in need quickly and efficiently.

It listed 12 categories for comms projects:

Secretariat Support for UCSN

Slova/Ukrainian MOFA Support

International Media and Journalist Support

Promote Independent Journalism In Ukraine

Promote International Refugee Support

Promote Domestic Refugee Support

Legal Aid Support

Public Awareness

Business Continuity Support

Digital, Web and Developer Support

Social Media and Content Production Support

Credible Information/Counter-Misinformation/Disinformation.

Although all work must be carried out pro bono, organisations and individuals taking part will be eligible to refer to themselves as a ‘Member of the PRCA/ICCO Ukraine Communications Support Network’ on collateral and related content.

“It is rewarding to see that the appeal to public relations professionals with high moral compass has generated so many supporters willing to commit their time and resources to helping Ukraine win,” said UCSN co-chair Nataliya Popovych.

“Whether it’s increasing the cost of war for Russia or helping ease the unnecessary suffering of the Ukrainians via humanitarian solutions, Ukraine now has many briefs for the pro bono agency partners globally, and we will not forget those who have been our friends in need.”

Fellow UCSN co-chair David Gallagher said there was “no shortage of demand for thoughtful, professional communications support for the causes and issues associated with this devastating war, and the generous response from the international PR community is inspiring. We hope this effort will make it easier for professionals and agencies to focus their efforts in meaningful ways.”

Meanwhile, reputation consultancy Byfield has teamed up with TBDmarketing to offer PR services to Justice for Ukraine, which is calling for a special tribunal for the punishment of the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The proposal is backed by former UK Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and John Major, as well as many from the international legal community, and has more 1.3 million signatures.