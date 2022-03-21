News

Internal comms efforts aren’t connecting with ‘deskless’ workers: MSL study

The study stemmed from MSL recognizing companies' need to understand and connect with workers who don't have traditional working arrangements.

by Aleda Stam / Added 26 minutes ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Traditional internal communications efforts are missing a large chunk of employee populations, according to the Where's Your Water Cooler study from MSL. 

The survey found 34% of employed people say internal communications have little to no impact on what they think about their employer's reputation, and the distinction between deskless and desk-based workers is a key predictor of their sources of influence.

The survey polled 2,300 of the general population of U.S. adults over 18 years of age, 37% of which do not work at a desk the majority of the time.

The study stemmed from MSL recognizing companies' need to understand and connect with workers who don't have constant email access, according to MSL’s MD of corporate reputation, Kelly Jankowski. 

"There is a gap between tech-based innovations in internal communications for desk-based workers, from intranets to Teams or Slack and Yammer, and internal communications resources focused on reaching and influencing deskless workers, people whose days include lots of time when they don’t have internet access," Jankowski said. 

Connecting with all employees, not just ones at desks, becomes paramount when considering that survey data shows 69% of desless Americans believe a company’s employees are a more credible source for positive information about a company than company executives.

Desk-based employees are usually influenced by traditional internal communications means such as statements on company websites and intranets, while a larger proportion of deskless workers are more influenced by employees (69%) and family members (62%). 

Jankowski said she has two concrete recommendations for connecting with deskless employees who depend on interpersonal communication. The first is expanding the definition of an "internal" audience. 

More communications should be sent home and events should be created that engage spouses and children, since they are most important to deskless employees. The second is incorporating direct managers into communications strategies. 

"For communications to reach all employees, it needs to be embedded in the organization, and leaders at every level need tools to help them tackle questions," Jankowski said, adding that middle and lower managers are spokespeople and need to be prepped like it.

"The biggest principle is to be simple," she said. "When a message needs to go through multiple levels, simple, clear and memorable works best."

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Internal comms efforts aren’t connecting with ‘deskless’ workers: MSL study

Internal comms efforts aren’t connecting with ‘deskless’ workers: MSL study

Are you ready for Facebook’s targeting changes?

Are you ready for Facebook’s targeting changes?

Mercedes most recently served as EVP and chief communications officer of Univision.

Former Univision CCO Rosemary Mercedes joins BBC Studios

Calhoun has worked at Dxtra since October 2019.

IPG Dxtra chief growth officer Cathy Calhoun to retire in June

The digital OOH campaign consists of banners and billboards across four major markets.

The Trevor Project takes on Texas’ anti-LGBTQ stance in statewide campaign

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Weber Shandwick elevates Pam Jenkins to chief public affairs officer

Weber Shandwick elevates Pam Jenkins to chief public affairs officer

PROI is suspending its partnership with SPN Communications. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

PROI Worldwide suspends partnership with Russian affiliate SPN Communications

L-R: Real Chemistry's Jennifer Gottlieb and Shankar Narayanan.

Real Chemistry’s revenue surges to $439 million

Dentsu International is transferring ownership of its joint venture in Russia.

Dentsu to exit Russia operation and transfer ownership to local JV partner