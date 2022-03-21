Internal comms efforts aren’t connecting with ‘deskless’ workers: MSL study

NEW YORK: Traditional internal communications efforts are missing a large chunk of employee populations, according to the Where's Your Water Cooler study from MSL.

The survey found 34% of employed people say internal communications have little to no impact on what they think about their employer's reputation, and the distinction between deskless and desk-based workers is a key predictor of their sources of influence.

The survey polled 2,300 of the general population of U.S. adults over 18 years of age, 37% of which do not work at a desk the majority of the time.

The study stemmed from MSL recognizing companies' need to understand and connect with workers who don't have constant email access, according to MSL’s MD of corporate reputation, Kelly Jankowski.

"There is a gap between tech-based innovations in internal communications for desk-based workers, from intranets to Teams or Slack and Yammer, and internal communications resources focused on reaching and influencing deskless workers, people whose days include lots of time when they don’t have internet access," Jankowski said.

Connecting with all employees, not just ones at desks, becomes paramount when considering that survey data shows 69% of desless Americans believe a company’s employees are a more credible source for positive information about a company than company executives.

Desk-based employees are usually influenced by traditional internal communications means such as statements on company websites and intranets, while a larger proportion of deskless workers are more influenced by employees (69%) and family members (62%).

Jankowski said she has two concrete recommendations for connecting with deskless employees who depend on interpersonal communication. The first is expanding the definition of an "internal" audience.

More communications should be sent home and events should be created that engage spouses and children, since they are most important to deskless employees. The second is incorporating direct managers into communications strategies.

"For communications to reach all employees, it needs to be embedded in the organization, and leaders at every level need tools to help them tackle questions," Jankowski said, adding that middle and lower managers are spokespeople and need to be prepped like it.

"The biggest principle is to be simple," she said. "When a message needs to go through multiple levels, simple, clear and memorable works best."