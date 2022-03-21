TrailRunner International hires Heather Wilson as Dallas-Fort Worth MD

SOUTHLAKE, TX: TrailRunner International has hired Heather Wilson as a managing director in the firm’s Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, office.

Wilson started in the role on March 7, reporting to CEO Jim Hughes.

Wilson said she will be focused on the core areas of crisis, litigation and financial communications and executive positioning and working to continue the firm’s growth.

She joined the agency from Silicon Valley communications firm Big Valley Marketing, where she was a senior consultant. Previously, Wilson was MD and head of California for SKDK and MD and head of the San Francisco office of Abernathy MacGregor, where she also led the firm’s digital and social media strategy. Wilson has also led corporate and crisis communications on the West Coast for Weber Shandwick, where she was EVP of corporate affairs.

TrailRunner appointed MD and New York office head Kelly Wallace this month as chief operating officer. The agency has also opened a new office location in New York City to accommodate growth.

TrailRunner opened its headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area and a regional office in Nashville in 2021. The agency also has offices in Truckee, California; Shanghai; and Washington, DC.

Wilson and Wallace are the latest executive appointments at TrailRunner. Hughes moved into the role of CEO in January as former chief executive Jim Wilkinson stepped into the position of executive chairman. Hughes had served as MD at TrailRunner since it launched in 2016. In late 2021, TrailRunner hired Jennifer Kuperman and Jen Crichton as MDs.

Wilkinson left his role as Alibaba’s SVP and head of international corporate affairs in 2016 to found TrailRunner. The firm’s focus areas include special situations and corporate assignments spanning financial communications, crisis communications, corporate reputation, sports and reputational work across corporate affairs.

TrailRunner does not disclose its clients, but said its roster includes companies headquartered in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The firm said it has more than doubled in size since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.