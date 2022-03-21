Former Univision CCO Rosemary Mercedes joins BBC Studios

NEW YORK: BBC Studios has named former Univision chief communications officer Rosemary Mercedes as SVP of communications for the Americas.

Mercedes will report to BBC Studios SVP of global communications Gavin Dawson. Mercedes will be based in New York.

Her responsibilities will include refining and elevating the company’s positioning in the marketplace and promoting its partnerships and activities across the industry, the media company said in a statement.

BBC Studios Americas has licensed more than 1,500 hours of content in the last year, including series such as “I May Destroy You” and “The Green Planet,” it said in a statement.

Mercedes most recently served as EVP and chief communications officer of Univision. She left the company last March after a 15-year tenure. Mercedes has also worked at Halogen Communications, an Edinburgh, Scotland-based firm.