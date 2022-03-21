IPG Dxtra chief growth officer Cathy Calhoun to retire in June

NEW YORK: Interpublic Group Dxtra chief growth officer Cathy Calhoun is planning to retire in June.

In a LinkedIn post about her 30 years working at Dxtra and Weber Shandwick and how her father inspired her, Calhoun wrote, “It has been an extraordinary journey of wins, losses and learnings for which I am so grateful.”

The network of agencies has not named a replacement for her.

Calhoun has worked at IPG Dxtra, formerly known as Constituency Management Group, since October 2019. Before that, she was chief client officer at Weber Shandwick, where she worked for 27 years.

IPG Dxtra includes PR agencies such as Weber Shandwick and Golin, as well as specialist marketing firms including Octagon, FutureBrand and Jack Morton. CMG rebranded in October 2020.

“Throughout her career, [Calhoun] has set an extraordinarily high bar through her advocacy of client centricity as a guiding principle for our business,” said IPG Dxtra CEO Andy Polansky. “She has been a driving force behind IPG Dxtra’s efforts to create a collaborative approach in delivering integrated services and better outcomes for clients. In addition, her leadership and vision guided some of our most successful and enduring client relationships.”

Polansky is also set to retire in June. The holding company has not identified a successor for him.

The PR firms in Interpublic Group’s Dxtra unit posted double-digit revenue growth on an organic and as-reported basis in Q4 2021, as well as double-digit growth on an as-reported basis and high-single-digit organic growth for the full year, Polansky said last month.

Dxtra reported a revenue increase of 15.1% in Q4 2021 to $340.4 million. For the full year, Dxtra's revenue increased 10.6% to just under $1.3 billion.