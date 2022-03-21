The dangers of ignoring current affairs

How can anything positive be said about the current environment, with UK households facing 10 per cent-plus increases in the next few months? And of course, it seems so inappropriate to worry about money when we see mass suffering and destruction in Ukraine.

Then, there’s the case of the moving media agenda. Whatever happened to the big issues of the day: COVID-19 and climate change? They seem like a long time ago now, but still matter.

Once again, as we did in March 2020, we have to rethink what we were going to say and do on a mass scale.

Everything has to be timely, and sensitive to the time. As PRs we also need to stay close to the news agenda, which, as bad as the news is at this time, has implications for our mental health. It’s hard.

So how do we evolve?

1. Crisis. After the war broke, almost all clients needed statements. Even those who didn’t in the first instance quickly realised they did in the ensuing week. We all need crisis skills right now.

2. Big statements. Clients, don’t shy away from the events of the day or it just becomes the elephant in the room. Not in a crass way, but if you can pledge something or your tech can make a difference, now is the time to communicate that.

3. Tech for good. All tech became tech for good during COVID-19 – we all needed to be digitally enabled. Tech for good now means something very different. Cyber protection will be a major focus, anti-fraud software, as will tech to ensure duty of care, mental health support, remote location applications connecting employees and relocation technology. The trend towards this has already started.

4. Share good news. Journalists are actually looking for good news stories at the moment. How often do we say that of the British press? But I have to say, it’s completely welcome and much needed. The news of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release last week brought a tangible wave of relief.

5. Mean what you say. Of course, don’t make promises you can’t keep, but if you have withdrawn from Russia or can help the Ukrainian people, now is the time to declare it. We all need to act and show leadership.

6. Put your money where your mouth is. Where possible, it’s time for leaders to lead by example. Times are hard and will get harder. It’s time for us to make decisions that support those who are less fortunate than ourselves. For PR to be relevant, it has to be sincere and have a level of personal engagement. Pick the stories that shine a light on the world.

The way brands react now will be key to their future. A positive image should be earned, not just talked about. Now is the time to build our brands for good.

Ilona Hitel is founder of CommsCo PR