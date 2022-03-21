Weber Shandwick elevates Pam Jenkins to chief public affairs officer

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has promoted Pam Jenkins to chief public affairs officer, effective immediately.

Jenkins, who was the Interpublic Group agency's president of global affairs, steps into the newly created position to better integrate public affairs across Weber's clients and services.

In the last two years public affairs guidance has become a critical part of any successful organization, and Jenkins' new role will address that need across every region and sector to address that need for Weber's clients.

"We're witnessing a sea of change in how employees, consumers, investors and even policymakers view the role of business when it comes to international and domestic affairs," Jenkins said, adding she has plans to make the agency an industry-leading model for protecting and enhancing client reputations. "That includes ensuring the right people are at the table when brands get pulled into controversial issues of the day."

Which is why Gail Heimann, CEO of Weber Shandwick, knew Jenkins was the right person for the job.

In a statement on Jenkins' hire, Heimann highlights Jenkins' leadership and grace under pressure as well as her ability to "see how societal, political and geopolitical issues intersect for our clients across sectors."

Jenkins will report to Heimann, and currently there are no plans to replace her previous role.

Jenkins joined Weber Shandwick in 2004 as president of the agency's Washington, DC, office after 10 years as an MD at Ogilvy. She was named Weber’s global public affairs lead in 2017.

In her time at the agency, Jenkins approached public affairs with a particular focus on public health, helping deliver integrated campaigns for organizations including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for Healthcare.gov.

In addition to leading Weber's public affairs operation, Jenkins is also head of practice and sector integration for North America and oversees the agency’s operations in its South region, which includes Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Baltimore and Dallas in addition to KRC Research.

She also served as co-lead of the agency's COVID-19 task force, which launched Plan Vx, a series of open-source playbooks public health communicators for dealing with various stakeholders and a safe and effective return to the workplace.