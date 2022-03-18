PROI Worldwide suspends partnership with Russian affiliate SPN Communications

CHICAGO: Agency affiliate network PROI Worldwide has suspended its partnership with Russian agency SPN Communications.

The PROI International Management Board said it decided to suspend the relationship because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as “serving the best interests of the majority of PROI partners and clients,” it said in a statement.

PROI Worldwide consists of 80 independent PR and communications agencies in more than 55 countries.

Earlier this week, Edelman temporarily stopped working with PRT, its affiliate agency in Russia; and Ketchum disposed of its owned operations in Russia, affecting the agency’s majority-held office in Moscow, which will no longer be part of its owned network. Parent Omnicom Group later said it too would withdraw from Russia.

Publicis Groupe also pulled out of Russia and passed ownership of its agencies to local management with immediate effect. Publicis is the owner of PR network MSL, as well as consultancy Kekst CNC and public affairs shop Qorvis.

WPP, which owns PR firms such as BCW, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Ogilvy PR, also said on March 4 that it is shuttering its wholly owned operations in Russia.

Interpublic Group, which has joint ventures with local partners and an affiliate relationship for media-buying, suspended its operations in Russia on March 14. IPG is the parent of PR firms Weber Shandwick, Golin, DeVries Global, Current Global, Rogers & Cowan/PMK, ReviveHealth and United Minds.

In all, more than 400 companies have announced their withdrawal from Russia, according to a list compiled by Yale School of Management. Other companies, such as Burger King, Subway and Marriott are restricted from withdrawing from the country due to complicated franchise agreements.