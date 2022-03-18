P&O Ferries is ‘no PR disaster, it’s a colossal failure of compassion, transparency and humanity’
Men in tears, handcuffs, balaclavas, hundreds of cowardly sackings over Zoom. P&O Ferries just gave everyone an education in how not to handle a difficult situation, internally and externally.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>