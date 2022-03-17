News

Labour in Communications names Lord Kinnock as first chair

Labour in Communications, the networking group for comms professionals who support the political party, has made former Labour leader Lord Neil Kinnock its first chair, alongside other senior appointments to its leadership team.

by John Harrington / Added 3 hours ago

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Lord Neil Kinnock (pictured), who led Labour in opposition from 1983 until 1992, will have the role of “championing the network’s work across the broader Labour movement” for Labour in Communications.

The group, which formed at the start of last year and has more than 2,000 members, said co-founders Nabhan Malik and Peter Turay will continue to provide oversight and leadership of its activities.

Other changes at the voluntary networking group include:

  • Chris Birks joins as partners and trade union relations lead.
  • Rashida Din joins as deputy lead on Impact, its mentoring scheme for people from minority and disadvantaged communities looking to pursue a career in comms.
  • Eve Mason joins as Parliamentary relations lead.
  • Isabel Bull joins as deputy lead on Connect, the network’s scheme focused on building comms tools and skills.
  • Sarina Kiayani joins as membership and recruitment lead, working to grow the network’s reach.

All roles are carried out on a voluntary basis.

Kinnock, who was also vice-president of the European Commission from 1999 to 2004, said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role as chair of Labour in Communications. As I said in our Fit For The Future report last September, we need to work tirelessly to rebuild, modernise and increase the relevance of Labour’s message. This will be even more crucial in the aftermath of COVID-19, Partygate, Brexit, the cost-of-living crisis and Russia’s devastating attack on Ukraine.

“We are all now living in an ‘age of anxiety’ and the ability to relentlessly emphasise Labour’s role as the ‘party of security’ – in terms of livelihoods, family, communities, health, the military and the broader economy – will be vital. I am glad that Labour in Communications, in its work with the frontbench and the wider movement, is helping to shift the dial.”

Malik and Turay said in a statement: “When we started this network, we were determined to help build a Labour Party which is ready to tackle the challenges of our time. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved in 15 months: welcoming over 2,000 members, hosting almost 40 events with shadow ministers, mentoring 20 people from minority and disadvantaged backgrounds, and providing communications support to 20 CLPs, as well as to some of Labour’s frontbench. These new appointments give us confidence to go even further and faster – to grow the network, and our work, considerably.”

Malik and Turay are both associates at Brunswick. The latter previously worked on Sir Keir Starmer’s successful Labour leadership campaign, and currently serves on the Committee Board of Labour Digital and as vice-chair of the Labour Campaign for Human Rights. Malik is a member of The Co-operative Party, The GMB Union and The Fabians.

Labour in Communications said the leadership team’s employers are not affiliated with the network or The UK Labour Party.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest

Edelman pauses relationship with Russian affiliate

Edelman pauses relationship with Russian affiliate

(Bill Hinton/Getty Images)

UK far-right groups spreading Putin propaganda

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Labour in Communications names Lord Kinnock as first chair

Edelman reveals strong UK revenue growth amid headwinds fear

Edelman reveals strong UK revenue growth amid headwinds fear

Worst PR performers of the past year? The PRWeek Power Book elite decide

Worst PR performers of the past year? The PRWeek Power Book elite decide

Story Comms appoints new leadership team

Story Comms appoints new leadership team

PR agencies join forces to promote Parmigiano Reggiano

PR agencies join forces to promote Parmigiano Reggiano

The Moscow office will be led by founders and minority owners Michael Maslov and Serguey Chumin. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Ketchum sheds owned operations in Russia

Who’s in? PRWeek UK launches Power Book 2022

Who’s in? PRWeek UK launches Power Book 2022

Publicis is handing control of Russian operations to local management. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Publicis pulls out of Russia and hands control of agencies to local management

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now