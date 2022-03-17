Labour in Communications names Lord Kinnock as first chair

Lord Neil Kinnock (pictured), who led Labour in opposition from 1983 until 1992, will have the role of “championing the network’s work across the broader Labour movement” for Labour in Communications.

The group, which formed at the start of last year and has more than 2,000 members, said co-founders Nabhan Malik and Peter Turay will continue to provide oversight and leadership of its activities.

Other changes at the voluntary networking group include:

Chris Birks joins as partners and trade union relations lead.

Rashida Din joins as deputy lead on Impact, its mentoring scheme for people from minority and disadvantaged communities looking to pursue a career in comms.

Eve Mason joins as Parliamentary relations lead.

Isabel Bull joins as deputy lead on Connect, the network’s scheme focused on building comms tools and skills.

Sarina Kiayani joins as membership and recruitment lead, working to grow the network’s reach.

All roles are carried out on a voluntary basis.

Kinnock, who was also vice-president of the European Commission from 1999 to 2004, said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role as chair of Labour in Communications. As I said in our Fit For The Future report last September, we need to work tirelessly to rebuild, modernise and increase the relevance of Labour’s message. This will be even more crucial in the aftermath of COVID-19, Partygate, Brexit, the cost-of-living crisis and Russia’s devastating attack on Ukraine.

“We are all now living in an ‘age of anxiety’ and the ability to relentlessly emphasise Labour’s role as the ‘party of security’ – in terms of livelihoods, family, communities, health, the military and the broader economy – will be vital. I am glad that Labour in Communications, in its work with the frontbench and the wider movement, is helping to shift the dial.”

Malik and Turay said in a statement: “When we started this network, we were determined to help build a Labour Party which is ready to tackle the challenges of our time. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved in 15 months: welcoming over 2,000 members, hosting almost 40 events with shadow ministers, mentoring 20 people from minority and disadvantaged backgrounds, and providing communications support to 20 CLPs, as well as to some of Labour’s frontbench. These new appointments give us confidence to go even further and faster – to grow the network, and our work, considerably.”

Malik and Turay are both associates at Brunswick. The latter previously worked on Sir Keir Starmer’s successful Labour leadership campaign, and currently serves on the Committee Board of Labour Digital and as vice-chair of the Labour Campaign for Human Rights. Malik is a member of The Co-operative Party, The GMB Union and The Fabians.

Labour in Communications said the leadership team’s employers are not affiliated with the network or The UK Labour Party.