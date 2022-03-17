Kingsford’s Preserve the Pit wins Campaign of the Year at PRWeek Awards US 2022

Recent headlines have elevated discussions around racial justice and equality and given them a new urgency. Kingsford, the outdoor grilling brand with a history that stretches back over a century, was uniquely positioned to address the topic. In the words of one judge, the campaign was "an inspiring and compelling effort, artfully tying a major cultural issue to an unappreciated reality, creatively executed and extended on the strength of the Kingsford brand."

Black pitmasters have played huge parts in both the culinary history of America and the social history of the country's Black population. "Enslaved Africans [had] largely been erased from the modern-day story of American barbeque," in the words of The Guardian, and Preserve the Pit would help correct the record, while extending the story into the present day.

The centerpiece of the campaign was a launch video that drew on a poetic/spoken-word style to recount the history of Black barbeque in a powerful way. Other elements of the integrated effort included custom social content, earned media, endorsements from leading Black influencers and paid media partnerships with Vox and Complex.

The financial assistance of the Preserve the Pit effort came at a crucial time for Black-owned barbeque joints suffering economic hits from COVID-19. In just 30 days, the fellowship program received more than 1,000 entries for three grants. Kingsford responded by funding grants for an additional 10 pitmasters.

"This is a great example of modern and high-impact storytelling. Moving and memorable," said one judge.

The campaign also won Best in Product and Brand Development and Best in Integration, as well as Honorable Mention for Best in Multicultural Marketing.

Mastercard and Ketchum won Honorable Mention for Campaign of the Year for True Name, which was born in response to a real and urgent need: for trans- and nonbinary card holders to be able to choose the name they want on their credit card.