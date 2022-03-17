PWC’s JC Lapierre honored as Outstanding In-House Professional at PRWeek Awards US 2022

J.C. Lapierre, chief communications and strategy officer at PWC U.S., was honored as the Outstanding In-House Professional at the 2022 edition of the PRWeek Awards U.S.

She leads a team of 700 employees covering brand development, communications, marketing, client experience and sales enablement functions. She has been an architect of the network's revolutionary strategy, the New Equation. In addition to revolutionizing how PwC operates, Lapierre has also been a leader on the issue of diversity and inclusion.

Honorable Mention for Outstanding In-House Professional went to Colleen Hussey, director of corporate communications at Moderna.

Outstanding Agency Professional went to Joy Farber Kolo, a 25-year-plus veteran of Weber Shandwick. Kolo became president of Weber Shandwick North America in January 2020. Under her leadership, Weber retained 98% of its top 50 clients in 2021.

This year's Honorable Mention went to Ben LaBolt of Bully Pulpit International. Since joining the firm in 2016, the Obama White House alum has worked with brands such as Uber, Airbnb and Coinbase.

The winner of Outstanding Marketer was Rachel Ferdinando, CMO of Frito-Lay North America, who leads marketing efforts for some of the world's most iconic brands, such as Cheetos, Doritos and Lays. She's also rolled out a new tone for Frito-Lay's external communications.

Honorable Mention went to Heather Zoumas-Lubeski, VP of corporate affairs at Endo International, where she develops and manages communications programs for the global speciality pharmaceutical company's brands.

Daisy Gerstein, a senior account executive at Method Communications in San Francisco, won Outstanding Young Professional, was the winner of Outstanding Young Professional. Gerstin is an industrial designer by training and fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese and Italian.

Nysah Warren, senior account executive at LaForce, was the Honorable Mention in the category.

The statue for Outstanding Student went to Angela Null of the University of Florida, whose entry earned high praise from judges.

Honorable Mention for Outstanding Student went to Morgan Sheedy of the Pennsylvania State University.