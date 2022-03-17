FleishmanHillard bags Agency of the Year at PRWeek Awards US 2022

The PRWeek Awards U.S. 2022 Agency of the Year goes to FleishmanHillard, which won plaudits from judges for $157 million in new business and 344 new clients added to its roster alongside longtime partners such as Hallmark and Johnson & Johnson. It also launched a creative and planning practice in September 2020.

Honorable Mention for Agency of the Year went to DeVries Global, which won plaudits from judges for its sharpened approach to measurement.

Omnicom Group's FleishmanHillard also won Outstanding Extra-Large Agency as judges noted an "undeniable buzz" around the firm. The agency also launched True Mosaic, a DE&I practice, last year.

Honorable mention in Outstanding Extra-Large Agency went to Edelman, which came back stronger than ever last year with revenue growth of 6%.

The winner of Outstanding Large Agency was Zeno Group, which posted revenue growth in the past year of 33% to $88.9 million with headcount up by almost 150 employees. New clients included Alcoa and Robinhood.

Honorable Mention was won by Allison + Partners, which rebounded from a challenging 2020 with 17.9% year-over-year increase in revenue and new clients including Aflac and Campari Group

Lippe Taylor was the winner of Outstanding Midsize Agency, which was busy last year with the acquisition of Cheer Partners and the launch of sister agency Twelvenote. It also opened a Los Angeles office and planned others.

The category's Honorable Mention was Current Global, which enjoyed growth of more than 50%.

The winner of Outstanding Small Agency was DeVries Global, which boasts a loyal group of clients including Procter & Gamble, Samsung and IHOP. Honorable mention went to SourceCode Communications, which boasted revenue growth of 63% from October 2020 to October 2021, when it added 26 clients.

Just Drive Media stepped into the spotlight as the winner of Outstanding Boutique Agency. The virtual agency, founded in 2007, posted year-over-year revenue growth of 46.5% in 2020 and 52.8% in 2021.

Healthcare-focused firm Fuoco won Honorable Mention in the Boutique Agency category.

Outstanding Non-PR Agency was awarded to The Martin Agency, which impressed judges with its Cultural Impact Lab.

Honorable Mention went to 160over90, part of the Endeavor network, which stood out with its ability to deliver relevant content for clients so they can own cultural moments.

Pharmaceutical company Moderna's communications team was honored with Outstanding In-House Team as its corporate affairs team successfully faced the challenge of communicating about its response to COVID-19 with events unfolding at record speed. Honorable Mention went to United Airlines' in-house team.