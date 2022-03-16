Experiential marketing at SXSW: Which streaming service did it best?

Streaming services are going all out at Austin's annual SXSW (South by Southwest) festival this year, which runs from March 11-20.

Here’s what three brands did at the event…

A Paramount+ drone show

Paramount+ created a show with 400 alien drones, stretching 300 feet tall and 600 feet wide, to promote its new Halo series. The drones impressively formed the Paramount+ logo, along with a scannable QR code that touted the countdown to a new trailer for Halo.

wow this QR code made up of drones for #sxsw is ��



it’s clickable and works �� pic.twitter.com/jd5vsBcPdn — dennis hegstad �� (@dennishegstad) March 14, 2022

The Peacock Playground

NBC’s Peacock created an adult playground to promote new original shows coming to its streaming service.

The Instagrammable pop-up featured a putt-putt course overrun with fake alligators to promote the new show Killing It, which is set in the Everglades; and a hot-pink seesaw atop a luxurious tiger print rug, guarded by a stuffed tiger, promoting Tiger King spoof Joe vs. Carol. The playground also featured a human-sized roulette wheel to market Bust Down; and a basketball court with a wall full of Bel-Air-branded basketballs. Attendees were also able to star in their own music video as part of Peacock’s Girls5eva promotion.

Free #SXSW : SXSW is on! The Peacock Playground is one of the first activations to open on Rainey Street. No badge required to check it out. March 11-13 from 11am to 6pm. #sxswpeacock pic.twitter.com/PQhoOjuwj1 — Bettie Cross (@BettieCrossTV) March 11, 2022

Amazon Prime Video’s Superheroes & Superstars experience

Prime Video promoted the upcoming third season of its show The Boys with a VoughtLand installation, where guests could enter the VoughtLand castle (named after the show’s corporation) to find Queen Maeve’s Inclusive Kingdom. There, attendees could grab some food at Vought A Burger, kick back at Homelander’s Red, White, and Booze Bar or take a ride on Starlight’s Carousel of Dreams.

To promote its Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls series, Amazon Prime Video gave attendees the opportunity to prepare for their moment in the spotlight with a positive affirmation tunnel, choreography instructions, Lizzo-inspired cocktails at the supersized Juicebox bar and a salon visit for a relaxing glow-up.

Our Superheroes and Superstars experience at SXSW. �� pic.twitter.com/V0Qgeb75oN — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 12, 2022

Which brand did it best?