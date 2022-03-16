Blog

Experiential marketing at SXSW: Which streaming service did it best?

Paramount+, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video went all out this year.

Added 5 hours ago

Experiential marketing at SXSW: Which streaming service did it best?

Streaming services are going all out at Austin's annual SXSW (South by Southwest) festival this year, which runs from March 11-20. 

Here’s what three brands did at the event… 

A Paramount+ drone show
Paramount+ created a show with 400 alien drones, stretching 300 feet tall and 600 feet wide, to promote its new Halo series. The drones impressively formed the Paramount+ logo, along with a scannable QR code that touted the countdown to a new trailer for Halo.

The Peacock Playground
NBC’s Peacock created an adult playground to promote new original shows coming to its streaming service. 

The Instagrammable pop-up featured a putt-putt course overrun with fake alligators to promote the new show Killing It, which is set in the Everglades; and a hot-pink seesaw atop a luxurious tiger print rug, guarded by a stuffed tiger, promoting Tiger King spoof Joe vs. Carol. The playground also featured a human-sized roulette wheel to market Bust Down; and a basketball court with a wall full of Bel-Air-branded basketballs. Attendees were also able to star in their own music video as part of Peacock’s Girls5eva promotion.

Amazon Prime Video’s Superheroes & Superstars experience
Prime Video promoted the upcoming third season of its show The Boys with a VoughtLand installation, where guests could enter the VoughtLand castle (named after the show’s corporation) to find Queen Maeve’s Inclusive Kingdom. There, attendees could grab some food at Vought A Burger, kick back at Homelander’s Red, White, and Booze Bar or take a ride on Starlight’s Carousel of Dreams.

To promote its Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls series, Amazon Prime Video gave attendees the opportunity to prepare for their moment in the spotlight with a positive affirmation tunnel, choreography instructions, Lizzo-inspired cocktails at the supersized Juicebox bar and a salon visit for a relaxing glow-up.

Which brand did it best?

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Kingsford’s Preserve the Pit wins Campaign of the Year at PRWeek Awards US 2022

Kingsford’s Preserve the Pit wins Campaign of the Year at PRWeek Awards US 2022

‘America’s Government Teacher’ Sharon McMahon honored as Communicator of the Year

‘America’s Government Teacher’ Sharon McMahon honored as Communicator of the Year

PWC’s JC Lapierre honored as Outstanding In-House Professional at PRWeek Awards US 2022

PWC’s JC Lapierre honored as Outstanding In-House Professional at PRWeek Awards US 2022

FleishmanHillard bags Agency of the Year at PRWeek Awards US 2022

FleishmanHillard bags Agency of the Year at PRWeek Awards US 2022

PRWeek US Awards 2022: The Winners

PRWeek US Awards 2022: The Winners

Experiential marketing at SXSW: Which streaming service did it best?

Experiential marketing at SXSW: Which streaming service did it best?

LimeWire is launching a non-fungible token marketplace.

LimeWire appoints We Are Collider for comeback experience

Coffee Break with Catherine Frymark, EVP, corporate communications, Mattel

Coffee Break with Catherine Frymark, EVP, corporate communications, Mattel

The Moscow office will be led by founders and minority owners Michael Maslov and Serguey Chumin. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Ketchum sheds owned operations in Russia

M Booth Health brings on Peter Matheson Gay as chief impact officer

M Booth Health brings on Peter Matheson Gay as chief impact officer