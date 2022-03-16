Movers & Shakers: MSL, Edelman, Golin, and more

Publicis Groupe appointed Tomoko Akizawa (pictured above) as managing director of MSL Japan and business director of Publicis Groupe Japan. She will report to Gareth Mulryan, CEO of Publicis Groupe Japan, and Margaret Key, CEO MSL Asia, AMA. Akizawa has more than 20 years of experience in communications, including nearly a decade with Edelman Japan prior to MSL, in various roles including director of technology and digital practices and most recently as executive vice president and client growth leader.

Edelman Global Advisory (EGA) has appointed public affairs veteran Ana Saleh as senior vice president of advisory and trade in Indonesia. She will report to APAC chair Ian McCabe. She previously served as the senior economic policy advisor for agriculture, fisheries, forestry and food at the Netherlands Embassy to Indonesia for the last seven years. Prior to that, she was senior engagement manager at The Forest Trust, an NGO promoting responsible sourcing of agricultural products.

Esprit appointed Larry Luk as chief digital and marketing officer. With a design background, he has extensive experience in the retail industry, including interior design, visual merchandising, buying, ecommerce, and digital marketing. He was previously CMO at L’Oréal Hong Kong. He will be responsible for pushing forward the brand's ecommerce expansion through customer experience strategies and storytelling marketing campaigns.

Lottie Longford has been appointed to the newly created role of director of marketing and Communications, APAC for Golin Group agency brands including Golin and DeVries Global. Prior to this, Longford was director at Golin Hong Kong where she led the team’s health and wellness accounts. In her new role, Longford will drive brand positioning and initiatives for both agency brands, working closely with APAC and market leaders. She will report into Golin’s head of growth Simon Ruparelia as well as APAC president Darren Burns.

Brunswick Group promoted 28 people across its six APAC offices, including four new partners: Ben Fry in Singapore, Connie Jia in Shanghai, Peter Zysk in Beijing and Zhou Yi in Hong Kong. In addition the promotions include seven new directors: Annie Hao in Beijing, Catherine Huang in Beijing, Diane Murray in Hong Kong, Ian Lau in Singapore, Maxim Petrov in Singapore, Katelin Stevenson in Hong Kong and Yadan Ouyang in Beijing. Finally, the company promoted the following to associate...

Beverly Liew, Singapore

Gabriel Yue, Sydney

George Ohyama, Tokyo

Isobel Brown, Shanghai

Joanna Zhang, Hong Kong

Marie Tanao, Tokyo

Peony Lui, Hong Kong

...and made the following additional appointments:

Ayumi Ban, Tokyo to account director

Aakanksha Sinha, Singapore to account director

Chalice Cheung, Hong Kong to account director

Gavin Cross, Shanghai to account director

Nathalie Vattery Val, Singapore to account director

Mengjie Su, Beijing to executive

Chloe Kwan, Hong Kong to HR manager

Danbing Liu, Beijing to senior accountant

Oscar Yeung, Hong Kong to technical project manager

Stephanie Capillas, Hong Kong to client development manager

Weber Shandwick appointed Steven Koh as managing director in South Korea, reporting to Tyler Kim, Asia-Pacific CEO. Koh was most recently brand strategy officer for SK geocentric (formerly SK global chemicals and part of the SK Group of Companies / SK Innovation), where he led domestic and global brand strategy development and communications, with a focus on corporate and ESG. He has previously held leadership positions at Wunderman, Ogilvy One in Korea and TBWA New York as MD on one of the network’s significant global accounts. He also led Samsung Electronics’ global brand strategy and integrated brand communications for a decade as part of Cheil Worldwide.